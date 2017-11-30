Oklahoma residents eat their Pop-Tarts with ranch, but how about Kansans?
Oklahoma residents eat their Pop-Tarts with ranch, but how about Kansans? Twitter, @cjt12371 Screen capture
Oklahoma residents eat their Pop-Tarts with ranch, but how about Kansans? Twitter, @cjt12371 Screen capture

Food & Drink

Hey Kansas, what do you pair with your Pop-Tarts?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 02:52 PM

UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO

Hey, Kansas.

We have a question for you.

We know you eat your chili with your cinnamon rolls, but what are you eating with your Pop-Tarts?

If it is anything like what the people of Iowa, Oklahoma, Illinois and Alaska are eating their Pop-Tarts with, Kansas should probably be a little-bit ashamed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thanks to the seemingly not-so-tasty Pop-Tarts pairings – American cheese in Iowa, ranch dressing in Oklahoma, mustard in Illinois and fresh salmon in Alaska – it should come to no surprise that these combinations are not the next chocolate and peanut butter.

In fact, it might even be disrespectful, if you ask the Pop-Tarts company. Or maybe even cringe worthy.

It is obvious in Pop-Tarts’ responses – and all who are replying – that these combinations were simply never meant to be.

But a Pop-Tarts sandwich, with Pop-Tarts as the bread and the filling? That might do, according to Pop-Tarts.

If your combination is anything less than Pop-Tarts with Pop-Tarts, you might want to keep it to yourself, Kansas. Otherwise, the state – and state law enforcement – might disown you.

Maybe, just maybe, follow Texas’ lead and stick to a Kansas-shaped Pop-Tarts.

So tell me, Kansas – what do you eat with your Pop-Tarts? You can tell me, even if it is a little weird.

More Videos

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Pause
Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Buddies tour burger joints together 1:01

Buddies tour burger joints together

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

  • Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes

    Dining with Denise samples the new Hot Cheetos fries and Hot Cheetos burrito

Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes

Dining with Denise samples the new Hot Cheetos fries and Hot Cheetos burrito

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Pause
Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:48

David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

Buddies tour burger joints together 1:01

Buddies tour burger joints together

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

  • Five tips to cook safely this Thanksgiving

    The Wichita Fire Department offers tips to cook safely this Thanksgiving.

Five tips to cook safely this Thanksgiving

View More Video