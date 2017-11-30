Hey Kansas, what do you pair with your Pop-Tarts?

Hey, Kansas.
We have a question for you.
We know you eat your chili with your cinnamon rolls, but what are you eating with your Pop-Tarts?
If it is anything like what the people of Iowa, Oklahoma, Illinois and Alaska are eating their Pop-Tarts with, Kansas should probably be a little-bit ashamed.
Never miss a local story.
Thanks to the seemingly not-so-tasty Pop-Tarts pairings – American cheese in Iowa, ranch dressing in Oklahoma, mustard in Illinois and fresh salmon in Alaska – it should come to no surprise that these combinations are not the next chocolate and peanut butter.
In fact, it might even be disrespectful, if you ask the Pop-Tarts company. Or maybe even cringe worthy.
Thanks for thinking outside the foil.— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 15, 2017
But we officially rule this unacceptable. https://t.co/BhUrBq61rE
This is just disrespectful https://t.co/jmdXANjILq— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 20, 2017
Thanks for the support. Due to the severity of the crime, we need all the help we can get. https://t.co/NdZ6RhY0cy— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 29, 2017
Where is the respect these days https://t.co/vdJkOVZR49— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 30, 2017
It is obvious in Pop-Tarts’ responses – and all who are replying – that these combinations were simply never meant to be.
But a Pop-Tarts sandwich, with Pop-Tarts as the bread and the filling? That might do, according to Pop-Tarts.
We fixed your sandwich. pic.twitter.com/caaxPcrlAi— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 3, 2017
If your combination is anything less than Pop-Tarts with Pop-Tarts, you might want to keep it to yourself, Kansas. Otherwise, the state – and state law enforcement – might disown you.
You’re under arrest https://t.co/ixOFBuN2pQ— IowaStateU Police (@ISUPD) November 13, 2017
Don't ever put this on us! This abomination is NOT an Iowa thing, it's a lack of taste buds thing! Disgusting— Marcus AureliUS (@UnacceptableOne) November 11, 2017
I speak for all Oklahomans when I say we do not support this in any way shape or fashion. We turn Christy over to the Lone Star State of Texas— ME₭HI (@kingkhi98) November 19, 2017
Maybe, just maybe, follow Texas’ lead and stick to a Kansas-shaped Pop-Tarts.
wow talent https://t.co/McUbPYGWTz— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 20, 2017
So tell me, Kansas – what do you eat with your Pop-Tarts? You can tell me, even if it is a little weird.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments