Smoothies fit perfectly into clean eating New Year’s goals

With the New Year comes resolutions and hopes for doing better. I believe it’s probably in most people’s plans to eat cleaner and exercise more often, especially after all the gluttony that surrounds the holidays.
I realize it can be a daunting task to some, because healthier eating takes more preparation and costs more money. Your body will thank you with better health and often better sleep, too.
Last January, my husband, Randy, and I embarked on a 21-day cleanse following Alejandro Junger’s book “Clean Eats.” My enthusiastic friend Molly encouraged us to try it, so we were determined to give this cleanse a try. I’ve cleansed in all different types and ways – full fasting cleanse: no food at all for three days (that was quite intense and I don’t recommend it without a serious partner-in-crime); three-day juice cleanses; and seven-day juice cleanses.
This “clean cleanse” was different because you could have real food for two meals a day and a smoothie for one meal a day. (OK, the real cleanse says two smoothies and one real meal, but there was no way Randy would go for that.) The website offers supplements to help your body detox, but we already take loads of supplements, so we skipped that part. Essentially this cleanse is gluten-free, dairy-free, corn-free and sugar-free. The purpose is to take out the most common allergy-triggering and inflammation-inducing foods for 21 days and heal your body. Google the “Clean Cleanse” and you’ll get a grocery list, in case you’d like to give it a whirl. We both lost weight, slept better and had more energy during those 21 days.
You might wonder why we aren’t embarking on that same journey this month. Well, I found out over 1.5 years ago I have a laundry list of food allergies, so I eat that diet already, with the exception of sugar-free. A girl’s got to have one vice left, right? However, I’m committing to myself and to you all to smoothie once a day for January. Good habits start by slowly incorporating them into our everyday lives. However, I probably should drag Randy along in this challenge.
I prefer smoothies to juicing for several reasons: You get all the good fiber from the fruits and vegetables in a smoothie (and it’s removed in juicing just to be thrown out). Also, smoothies frankly are much easier and have way less cleanup, and they’re smooth and satisfying like a milkshake and much more filling. If you get tired of the same recipes, try Google or Pinterest for inspiration. Try “green smoothies” to you get your greens in. I try to stick to smoothies that do not contain juice (too much sugar without the fiber of the fruit to slow down blood sugar spikes) and do not contain any added sugar, although honey and dried dates are the exception, because some ingredients can be bitter.
Smoothies are readily available at lots of places around town, but you’ll pay a pretty penny for them: Songbird Juice Co. in Riverside (opening in Clifton Square soon), Whole Foods, Green Acres (although not all of the locations offer this) and Smoothie King (although I believe theirs have dairy and added sugar). Be ready to pay $6 and up, with additional charges for protein powders at most places.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
At-home smoothie bar
▪ Blender: I have a Vitamix blender; however, I realize they can be cost-prohibitive and not a good option for all because of that. Check Amazon or Bed Bath & Beyond for more cost-effective options. If you do decide to take the plunge and get a Vitamix, use a 20 percent off coupon at Bed Bath & Beyond (online only, not sold in stores anymore) or purchase a refurbished one online. The power of the Vitamix is unparalleled – it has so much power it will pulverize the seeds of a strawberry.
▪ Frozen fruits of all kinds: I like to keep frozen mixed berries, blueberries and/or strawberries on hand. Frozen pineapple and frozen mango are also favorites of mine. Bananas are popular in smoothies, too. Apples and oranges are also fantastic in smoothies. (If you have a Vitamix, you can leave the core in the apple because it will blend it all.)
▪ Milk(s) for your liquid: If you do fine with cow’s milk, go for it. However, I encourage you to try other milks, too. Hazelnut milk, coconut milk (refrigerated is what I use, not the canned kind), almond milk, hemp milk, rice milk, etc. My favorite is So Delicious Unsweetened Vanilla Coconut Milk. Occasionally, a recipe will call for water instead of milk or a milk substitute.
▪ Protein powder: Finding one that satisfies your taste buds can be a little tricky. I’ve spent more than I want to admit searching for the perfect protein powder. Due to food allergies, I need it to be gluten-free, whey-free and egg-free, and thankfully in today’s market, I’m not alone. My favorite protein powder is Arbonne, which has to be purchased through a rep. It’s pea protein but I find it to be the tastiest option for my dietary restrictions. If you aren’t up for that, try Vega One All-in-One. It’s full of good stuff: greens, probiotics, fiber, antioxidants, etc. Garden of Life makes a raw organic meal replacement powder that’s good, too. If you’re looking for a whey-based protein, Pure Protein Vanilla is pretty tasty. You can purchase protein powders at about any grocery store. I believe you’ll have to go to a natural grocery store to get Vega One or Garden of Life (Green Acres, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Costco). I like to make my smoothies a meal, so I usually add protein to them.
▪ Greens: I’m partial to spinach because you literally cannot taste spinach in a smoothie. It’ll turn your drink green, but there’s no added flavor. So the more spinach, the merrier. What better way to get your greens in? I don’t know about you, but I get tired of salads. Don’t limit it to spinach though: Play around trying kale, parsley and romaine lettuce. Remember to balance the sometimes bitter flavor of greens with sweeter fruits like pineapple.
▪ Get organized: For quick smoothie making in the morning, make smoothie packs by measuring out ingredients into small freezer bags so you just have to dump into the blender with liquid and protein.
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SMOOTHIE
1 apple, de-stemmed and cut into quarters (de-cored if you don’t have a Vitamix)
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
1 cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons peanut butter (or nut butter of your choice)
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 Medjool dates, pitted
2 ice cubes
Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth and desired thickness is achieved. Add ice to thicken or more liquid to thin.
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SMOOTHIE
1 cup kale
1 cup frozen pineapple
1/2 cup frozen berries
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon fresh ginger (no need to peel, it’s added fiber)
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
2 teaspoons flax seed or chia seed
1 cup coconut milk
Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth and desired thickness is achieved. Add ice to thicken or more liquid to thin.
Comments