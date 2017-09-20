KC couple who lost ring get engagement redo on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — with way bigger ring

More Videos 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Pause 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:23 Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

