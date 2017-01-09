'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

Cassie Craig, a 26-year-old Wichitan, competed on an extreme sports entertainment show called American Ninja Warrior. She made it to the show's national competition in Las Vegas and was selected for the debut show of Team Ninja Warrior, which consists of obstacles for three-person teams. She’s now training for her second season, which films May 13 and airs on NBC in June.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Miami 30-12 to reverse loss to Dolphins in regular season, coach Mike Tomlin said previous meeting had no bearing on Sunday's game. He feels same way about a rematch with Chiefs after Steelers dominated them in October.
A judge has granted a civil trial for a Kenyan man who alleges immigration agents violently attacked him at a Butler County, Kansas, jail for refusing to be fingerprinted before deportation, an incident captured on jailhouse surveillance video. (Courtesy of Associated Press)
Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.