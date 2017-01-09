'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

The trailer for the 25th and final season of MSNBC's "Lockup," set to begin airing Saturday. (Courtesy of NBCUniversal/44 Blue Productions)
mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Wichitan prepares to compete for American Ninja Warrior

Cassie Craig, a 26-year-old Wichitan, competed on an extreme sports entertainment show called American Ninja Warrior. She made it to the show's national competition in Las Vegas and was selected for the debut show of Team Ninja Warrior, which consists of obstacles for three-person teams. She’s now training for her second season, which films May 13 and airs on NBC in June.

Crime & Courts

Adams Elementary playground fire

Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.

Entertainment Videos