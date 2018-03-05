Chiquita’s Corner, which operated since 2015 at the corner of 11th and Bitting in Riverside, will not reopen there.
No more enchiladas for Riverside: Popular restaurant on colorful corner has closed

By Denise Neil

March 05, 2018 08:11 AM

Chiquita’s Corner, the popular enchilada and taco restaurant that’s operated on the hopping corner of 11th and Bitting in Riverside since 2015, has been closed for a couple of months and will not reopen there after all.

In early January, owner Stephanie Sandoval posted on her restaurant’s Facebook page that she’d been facing some personal and health issues and had decided to close the shop, a carryout only space that had lots of outdoor seating, for the cold-weather months. But she said she hoped to reopen when it got warmer out.

But Riverside residents had been noticing lately that the outdoor furniture was gone and that kitchen items were being moved out.

The building’s owner, Diana Brau, who lives out of state, was in town last week cleaning out the space. She confirmed that Chiquita’s Corner won’t reopen in the there. But she said that all day long, she’d had people stopping to inquire about the space’s availability.

Sandoval did not respond to questions about her plans or about whether she’d reopen elsewhere.

Chiquita’s Corner specialized in enchiladas and tacos and had earned a big following, especially among Riverside residents. It operated out of a tiny 144-square-foot hut that was formerly home to Squeezer’s Palace. It sits across the street from R Coffee House, formerly the Riverside Perk.

