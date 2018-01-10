Ben Arnold’s AVI Seabar & Chophouse is the most romantic restaurant in Wichita, according to one national list.
Dining With Denise Neil

Popular food website says Wichita has the state’s most romantic restaurant

By Denise Neil

January 10, 2018 08:47 AM

State-by-state restaurant lists come and go, but this one caught my eye because it was compiled by a pretty popular food website – Delish.com.

Though the site’s list of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Every State was published before Thanksgiving, it’s widely circulating on Facebook as Valentine’s Day draws near.

And according to the list, the most romantic restaurant in Kansas is in downtown Wichita: AVI Seabar & Chophouse.

The restaurant, which opened in 2011 inside the renovated Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, has always been one of my favorites. The lighting is dim, the finishes are high-end and I love the way it was designed, with the main dining room on the ground level and the bar on the upper level, with a view of the dining room below.

Also, despite its reported financial troubles over the years, I’ve never had a bad meal there. I particularly love the grilled Caesar salad and always order it when I visit.

If you’re into fine dining, it’s worth a scroll through the list to see the winning restaurants from every state. I, for one, am now putting Oklahoma winner Paseo Grill from Oklahoma City on my list of places to try.

So what do you think? What are the other most romantic restaurant in Kansas and in Wichita? Though restaurants usually make me feel more hungry than romantic, I also would nominate Georges French Bistro, Fireside Grill and Siena Tuscan Steakhouse.

