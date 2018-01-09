Another fried chicken restaurant for Wichita, but this one has something different

Fried chicken is Wichita’s new self-serve fro-yo, its new build-your-own burrito.

Lately, it seems like a new fried chicken restaurant flies into Wichita every few weeks. (Though some have flown out just as quickly.)

As of Monday, a new one has arrived and is perched at the corner of Central and Hillside, in the spot previously occupied by Freebirds World Burrito. But it has something a bit different than may of its competitors.

The restaurant is called Chick N Max, and it’s owned by Max Sheets, a local entrepreneur with years of restaurant experience. This is the first of three Chick N Max restaurants he has planned for the area in the next six to eight months, and he may open even more after that.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

What makes Chick N Max different? In addition to the typical menu items available at most quick-service fried chicken restaurants – tenders, wings, sandwiches, fries, chicken and waffles – this restaurant serves something that will appeal to those who have evicted fried food from their 2018 diets: smoked chicken.

Normally a treat reserved for barbecue restaurants, smoked chicken is on the Chick N Max menu, which includes leg quarter meals and half smoked chickens. One particularly interesting detail: If you give the restaurant six hours notice, it’ll smoke a whole chicken for you, and it costs only $12.99.

A few other tantalizing dishes listed on the Chick N Max menu: white beans, southern greens, fried biscuits tossed in cinnamon sugar, and a ghost pepper dipping sauce.

A second Chick N Max is slated to open in the former Freebirds space at 21st and Greenwich in March and a 21st and Amidon location, near the Wendy’s at 1705 W. 21st St., should be ready to go this summer.

The new Chick N Max is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.chicknmax.com or call 316-831-1286.

You can see the menu here.