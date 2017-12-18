Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2017: Celebrate with dim sum and a short stack

You could cook a big Christmas dinner like everyone else does.

Or you could load up the family and venture out on the empty streets of Wichita on Christmas Day to celebrate over a plate of dim sum or a Denny’s Grand Slam.

The list of restaurants that open on Christmas Day, which this year is on a Monday, is always a tad random and traditionally includes lots of Asian restaurants, hotel restaurants, some bars, a few Starbucks and Hooters.

Here is this year’s list of some of the restaurants that will be open. Did I miss one that should be included? Let me know on my Facebook page, Dining with Denise.

Fine dining

Harvest Kitchen/Bar, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Open for dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Open for dinner from 3 to 8 p.m. There’s also a brunch served in the morning. Details are below.

Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: The hotel’s Great Room will be open and serving from the menu from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Asian food

If you don’t find your favorite Asian eatery listed here, be sure to call the restaurant. Many in town will be open. Among them:

Beijing Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg, 316-618-8999: Open 11-9 p.m. and serving specials including filet mignon. Reservations available for six or more.

Buffet City, 601 N. West St., 316-945-8388: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Cafe Asia, 6546 E. Central, 316-685-8818: Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China Star Super Buffet, 5825 W. Central, 316-942-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Dragon City, 3008 W. Central, 316-941-9966: Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Great Wall, many Wichita locations: Call your neighborhood Great Wall for hours. Most will be open for lunch and dinner.

Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry, 316-239-6178: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mizu Sushi, 2140 W. 21st St., 316-260-9996: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No. 1 Kitchen, 1317 N. Maize Road, 316-722-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saigon Restaurant (Vietnamese), 1103 N. Broadway, 316-262-8134: Open 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Shang Hai Restaurant, 3815 E. Harry, 316-681-8020: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tasty House, 2431 N Greenwich, 316-260-2727: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777: Open noon -9:30 p.m.

Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway, 316-263-8888: Open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and serving dim sum

Teppanyaki & Sushi Grill Buffet, 6710 W. Kellogg, 316-942-7777: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Breakfast/diners

Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 333 S. West St., 11310 E. 21st St.: Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St., 3750 N. Woodlawn: Open 24 hours.

IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118; 3204 N. Maize Road, 316-928-2280: Open 24 hours.

Buffets

Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Serving Christmas Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $32.95 for adults, $14 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under. Reservations recommended.

Kitchen Buffet, inside Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 316-719-5146: Offering a special Christmas dinner buffet 3-10 p.m. that’s $19.95.

Ourr’s Family Dining, 1606 S. Georgetown, 316-927-2191. Buffet is $12.99 for adults, $10.99 for seniors, $7.99 for ages 6-10, $6.99 for ages 3-5. Drinks included. Served 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Christmas Day brunch is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. $29.95 for adults, $11.95 for children 5-12. Reservations accepted.

Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: Buffet served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for ages 62 and older, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Reservations recommended.

Zaytun, 2020 N. Woodlawn, 316-613-2474: The Middle Eastern restaurant will offer a mostly Indian food buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $18.95 for adults, $15.95 for ages 65 and up, $9.95 for ages 5-9, free for ages 4 and under.

Bars/coffee

Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas, 316-201-1190: Open 5 p.m.-midnight. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.

Hooters, 3151 N. Rock Road, 316-687-9464: Open 5-11 p.m.

Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, 316-943-9260: Open 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Starbucks, 8008 E. Central, 21st and Maize, Central and Rock and 29th and Rock will be open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central and Tyler will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (These are only Starbucks locations in town that will be open.)