Alton Brown lists a Wichita business as one of his favorites in national magazine

By Denise Neil

November 29, 2017 10:06 AM

By now, Wichita is crystal clear about how Alton Brown feels about Espresso to Go Go, Warren and Ann Tandoc’s coffee shop that has locations at both 102 St. Francis and 120 E. First St.

He loves it. He visits it every time he comes to town. And when he leaves, he writes effusively about how much he loves it in blog posts and on social media.

He’s at it again.

The celebrity chef, who has frequently proclaimed his enthusiasm for Wichita, has included Espresso to Go Go on a list of his favorite coffee shops, which appears in the December issue of Food Network Magazine.

The article, which is on pages 196 and 197 of the magazine, is titled “Alton’s Coffee Crawl.”

“Alton Brown is on a caffeine kick,” it reads. “For the past year and a half, he has been touring the country with his live variety show, ‘Eat Your Science,’ and at every stop, he makes it his mission to refuel at the best local coffee shops.”

Brown then identifies his eight favorite shops, and Espresso to Go Go is one of only two from non-major cities that made the list. A Rockford, Ill., shop is on the list, but the rest are in places like Los Angeles, Portland Atlanta and New York City.

“Take a hint from Alton and order from the secret menu,” reads the entry on Espresso to Go Go. “He’s a fan of the turbocharged Syd Vicious, made with seven shots of espresso and seven raw sugars.”

Warren Tandoc said he became aware of the mention when a customer posted the article on Facebook and tagged the shop.

I asked him how he felt about being included.

Clearly at a loss for words, Tandoc quoted from the movie “The Breakfast Club.”

“But what we found out is that each one of us is a brain... and an athlete... a basket case... a princess... and a criminal. Does that answer your question?”

Well, no. But I’ll take it.

The December issue of the magazine is on newsstands now, and if you pick it up like I did, you’ll also find lots of tempting recipes for candy cane-coated holiday treats.

