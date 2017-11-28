Fans of Ninza Sushi’s creations will have to wait for the restaurant to recover from a weekend fire before they get another taste.
West Wichita restaurant closed after fire, is likely totaled, owner says

By Denise Neil

November 28, 2017 03:38 PM

A fire in a west side strip mall on Saturday morning has claimed a Wichita sushi restaurant.

Ninza Sushi Bar, which opened in Northwest Centre at 13th and Tyler in 2013, was severely damaged in the fire, which is believed to have started from an electrical shortage, said owner Ada Yang.

The kitchen is burned, and there’s smoke damage in the dining room. After talking with her insurance company on Tuesday, Yang said, she’s learned that the restaurant is likely a total loss.

She plans to reopen, she said, but she doesn’t know exactly where or how long it will take. She’d like to stay in the strip center if possible.

“For sure we are going to open somewhere,” she said.

Stay tuned for information about Ninza’s future.

  • Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

    An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 1, 2017)

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 1, 2017)

