West Wichita restaurant closed after fire, is likely totaled, owner says

A fire in a west side strip mall on Saturday morning has claimed a Wichita sushi restaurant.

Ninza Sushi Bar, which opened in Northwest Centre at 13th and Tyler in 2013, was severely damaged in the fire, which is believed to have started from an electrical shortage, said owner Ada Yang.

Building fire in area of W 13th and Tyler Rd. Fire in a strip mall. #ictraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 25, 2017

The kitchen is burned, and there’s smoke damage in the dining room. After talking with her insurance company on Tuesday, Yang said, she’s learned that the restaurant is likely a total loss.

She plans to reopen, she said, but she doesn’t know exactly where or how long it will take. She’d like to stay in the strip center if possible.

“For sure we are going to open somewhere,” she said.

Stay tuned for information about Ninza’s future.