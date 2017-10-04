Are you a Republican male? Survey says you’re a better tipper

If you’re a waiter at a restaurant and you see an older gentleman wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat sitting in your section, this might be your night.

According to a recent survey by CreditCards.com, the best tippers in the country are males, Republicans and baby boomers.

The survey, a scientific telephone poll of 1,002 adults that was conducted June 22-25, showed that, overall, four out of five Americans say they always tip in restaurants and that the median tip is around 18 percent. It also showed that diners paying with credit and debit cards were more likely to top that those paying with cash.

The five categories of people most likely to tip well included men, Republicans, Northeasterners, baby boomers and anyone paying with credit or debit.

It also showed that, not surprisingly, people who make $75,000 a year or more tip more frequently and more generously.

A few other interesting findings from the poll:

▪ The worst restaurant tippers are women, Southerners, Democrats and cash users.

▪ In a coffee shop, 39 percent of respondents said they always tip the barista, while 30 percent said they never do.

▪ Of men surveyed, 59 percent said they always leave a tip that exceeds 15 percent. Just 47 percent women said they do.

▪ 57 percent of Republicans say they typically leave an average restaurant tip that is greater than 15 percent. Meanwhile, 57 percent of Independents could say they same, but only 46 percent of Democrats could.

In my opinion, the survey needs to add a category for restaurant writers. I always tip 20 percent, not only because I have a soft spot for restaurant workers but also because I can’t have word spreading about town that Dining with Denise is a cheapskate.

What do you think about these survey results? Local waiters and waitresses, does this fall in line with your experiences? Let me know on my Facebook page, Dining with Denise.