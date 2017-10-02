Dining with Denise didn’t win the chili cookoff, but a restaurant did

I survived my first Wichita Wagonmasters Old Town Chili Cookoff – barely.
On Saturday, I became a first-time participant in the popular downtown event, and wow. What I imagined as an opportunity for leisurely face time with readers turned into a frantic, adrenaline-fueled fight for chili survival.
The event was particularly popular this year. A record number of teams – 92 – entered, and people were packed into the three-block stretch of Douglas where the participants were set up. When the horn sounded at noon, signifying the start of public tasting, I had a line of 50 people waiting for a sample at my booth. I don’t know where they came from or how we got them all fed, but somehow, we did.
My bff and co-worker Jaime Green and I cooked chili all day on Friday in our Instant Pot pressure cookers, and on Saturday, I arrived downtown at 7 a.m. to set up my booth. It was an experience and an adventure that I survived only with the help of a few generous colleagues and friends.
We’ve made a fun behind-the-scenes video as part of my Dining with Denise video series. Watch it, and if you want the recipe for the wonderful green chili we served, you can find it below.
One exciting result from the festival: Old Mill Tasty Shop, the downtown restaurant that operates within the footprint of the annual chili cookoff, won the big trophy – the Grand Championship. The restaurant entered both its house green and its house red chili in various categories. Here’s a list of all the winners from Saturday.
ICS Salsa
First - Toucan Chili II
Second - Hog Call Chili
Third - Possum Belly
Fourth- Hot Lick Chili
Fifth - Fat Travis Chili
ICS Chile Verde
First Hog - Call Chili
Second - Hot Lick Chili
Third - AIP Afterburner Chili Team 2
Fourth - AIP Afterburner Chili Team 1
Fifth - Possum Belly
ICS Red
First - AIP Afterburner Chili Team 1
Second - Blue Moon Chili
Third - Hog Call Chili
Fourth - Sterling Silver
Fifth - State Farm - Red Hotz
Restaurant
First - Emerson Biggins
Second - Old Mill Tasty Shop
Third - Savor - Intrust Bank Arena
Fourth - The Diamond Plate Truck
Fifth - Twin Peaks
No Beans About It
First - Kansas Two-Step Chili
Second - Wichita Children's Home
Third - B-Unit's Fireball Chili Team A
Fourth - State Farm - Red Hotz
Fifth - AIP Afterburner Chili Team 1
Anything Goes
First - Kansas Two-Step Chili
Second - State Farm - Red Hotz
Third - Afterburn
Fourth - Emerson Biggins
Fifth - Hog Call Chili
Chili for Charity
First - State Farm - Red Hotz
Second - CASA of Sedgwick County
Third - Wichita Children's Home
Fourth - Passageways
Fifth - Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America
Team Spirit
First - Wichita Public Schools
Second - Via Christi Regional Burn Center & Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Third - Kims Academy of Taekwondo Kicking It Chili
Fourth - Big Momma's Chili Town
Fifth - Twin Peaks
Best Booth
First - Big Momma's Chili Town
Second - Pool Trends
Third - Old Mill Tasty Shop
Fourth - Cell Block # 9
Fifth - Mental Health Association
People Choice
First - Kan-Grow Hydro Farms
Second - Code 3 Chili
Third - Afterburn
Fourth - Savor-Intrust Arena
Fifth - The Chili of the Plains
Grand Champion
Old Mill Tasty Shop
JAIME’S INSTANT POT GREEN CHILI
Jaime and I made our Saturday chili without the beef, but it’s good both ways. FYI: Instant Pots are on sale today on Amazon.com.
1 pound ground beef, browned
6 tomatillos, quartered
1 onion, chopped
4 poblano peppers, chopped
3 Anaheim peppers, chopped
6 cloves of garlic, peeled
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon salt
Queso blanco cheese
Fresh corn tortillas and lime wedges for serving
Brown beef on saute mode in Instant Pot. Remove and set aside.
Add tomatillos, onion, poblano peppers, Anaheim peppers, garlic, cumin and salt to pressure cooker. Heat on saute mode until gently sizzling, then seal pressure cooker, bring to high pressure, and cook for 15 minutes.
Manually release pressure. Blend vegetables with hand mixer, then return beef to pot. Stir and serve with lime wedges and tortillas. Top with cheese.
