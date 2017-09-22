Never pay for your kid to eat at a Wichita restaurant again

If you plan carefully, you could eat out at a restaurant every night until your kids turn 12 and never, ever pay for their meals.

Free Picasso’s cheese pizza on Monday. Free District Taqueria quesadillas on Tuesday. Free Logan’s Roadhouse ribs on Wednesday. Free Riverside Cafe hamburgers on Thursday. Free IHOP pancakes on Friday. Free Twin Peaks mac and cheese on Saturday. Free Dickey’s barbecue sliders on Sunday.

Although this plan might not be cost efficient in the end – considering that an adult entree purchase is required for nearly every kids-eat-free deal in town – isn’t it exciting to know it’s possible?

Several restaurants in town like to court parents by offering free or extremely cheap children’s meals certain nights of the week. The most popular night is Tuesday. The least popular is Friday. But free and cheap food can be found every night of the week.

Here’s a guide to several of the deals available now. Keep in mind that restaurants periodically change their offers, so if you hold on to this article for a while, you might want to check before you go. Also, most of these deals are available for dine-in customers only.

Know of any deals we’ve missed? E-mail dneil@wichitaeagle.com or comment on this story on the Dining with Denise Facebook page.

Monday

Cholita’s, 8987 W. Central: This Mexican restaurant offers one free child’s meal for every adult meal purchased for $5.99 or more. The deal is good for children ages 12 and under and includes a drink.

Denny’s, 4024 E. Harry, 5700 W. Kellogg, 8030 E. Kellogg: Kids 10 and under eat free from a kid’s menu with purchase of adult entree that costs $6 or more. The deal is good from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Mexico Viejo, 6960 W. 21st St. A free kid’s meal is offered Monday nights after 3 p.m. with an adult meal purchase.

Picasso’s, 621 W. Douglas: A free slice of cheese pizza is offered every Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. with the purchase of any “Slice of Art” pizza.

Tuesday

District Taqueria, 917 E. Douglas: Kids get a free cheese quesadilla and soda with each adult meal purchased on Tuesdays.

Felipe’s, 3434 W. Central, 445 S. 119th St.: At the west-side Felipe’s restaurants, kids 12 and under eat free from a kid’s menu with each adult meal purchased.

Godfather’s Pizza, 4840 S. Broadway: On Tuesdays, one kid age10 and under eat free from the buffet with each adult buffet purchased. It’s served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

IHOP, 3505 N. Rock Road: This IHOP offers a free kid’s meals with the purchase of an adult meal from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for kids 12 and younger.

Riverside Cafe, 739 W. 13th St., 9129 W. Central, 824 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby: One child eats free with the purchase of each adult meal all day on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ruben’s Mexican Grill, 915 W, Douglas: Kids 12 and under eat free all day on Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult meal. One free kid per adult meal.

Two Brothers BBQ, 6730 W. Central: A child age 3-11 can eat free with purchase of each adult meal or buffet every Tuesday and Wednesday at the West Central restaurant.

Two Brothers BBQ, 3134 E. Douglas and 300 S. Greenwich: Kids age 3-11 eat free with the purchase of an adult meal on Tuesdays. One free kid meal per adult meal.

Wednesday

Logan’s Roadhouse, 353 S. Rock Road, 2424 N. Maize Road: Kids ages 12 and under eat for free from the kid’s menu on Wednesdays. One kid’s meal per adult entree purchased. Choice of drink and one side included.

IHOP, 3505 N. Rock Road: This IHOP offers one free kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for kids 12 and younger.

Two Brothers BBQ, 6730 W. Central: A child age 3-11 can eat free with purchase of an adult meal or buffet every Tuesday and Wednesday at the West Central restaurant.

Thursday

El Agave, 3236 N. Rock Road: A kid can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree all day on Thursdays.

Riverside Cafe, 739 W. 13th St., 9129 W. Central, 824 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby: A kid can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal all day on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Saturday

Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St. and 7325 W. Taft: Kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree. One kid meal per paying adult.

Sunday

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 2770 N. Maize Road, 2244 N. Greenwich: A free kid’s meal for ages 12 and under is available with the purchase of each adult meal every Sunday.

Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St. and 7325 W. Taft: Kids eat free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with each purchase of an adult entree.

Multiple days a week

The Angry Elephant, 2959 S. Hillside: This new barbecue restaurant feeds kids free from 4 p.m. to close daily with purchase of an adult entree.

IHOP, 4870 S. Washington and 515 S. Ridge Circle: These two IHOPS offer a free kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal from 4 to 10 p.m. daily for kids 12 and under.

And almost free

Applebee’s: Wichita Applebee’s restaurants offer smaller kids meals for 99 cents and larger ones for $1.99 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children 11 and under qualify for the deal, and it’s offered only for dine-in customers.

Carlos O’ Kelly’s: Kids meals are half-price at Carlos O’ Kelly’s on Tuesday nights.

Cici’s Pizza, 8320 W. Central: Every Tuesday in September, kids eat for 99 cents from 4 to close.

Fazoli’s, 8520 W. Central, 3553 N. Rock Road: Kids eat for 99 cents on Tuesdays.

Firehouse Subs: 99-cent kids meals are available with purchase of adult meal on Mondays and Wednesdays at the shops at 2413 Greenwich and 8007 E. Kellogg. The same deal is available at 446 S. Ridge Road and 2755 N. Maize on Mondays and Tuesdays.

McAlister’s Deli, 7130 W. Maple and 2222 N. Greenwich : Kids meals are 99 cents every day at Wichita’s McAlister’s.

PepperJax Grill, 3130 N. Rock Road, 2616 N. Maize Road: Kids eat for $1 on Wednesdays.