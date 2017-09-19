Wichita’s first bagel shop in years opens on Wednesday

It’s been a long time since Wichita had a proper bagel shop – the early 2000s, to be exact.
But that changes in the morning.
At 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Haley Guthrie will open her new Bagel Haus in the fancy and colorful new Tyler Pointe development at 13th and Tyler. Though many restaurants and businesses are almost ready to go there, Bagel Haus will be the first to open.
Guthrie, who moved from south Texas to Wichita for an accounting job about four years ago, said she had trouble finding what she considered to be a decent bagel. She started experimenting with recipes on her own and developed a bagel she liked – a New York-style that’s boiled before baking for extra chewiness. Guthrie started selling her bagels at the Kansas Grown Farmers Market at 21st and Ridge Road two summers ago and developed a following. She decided to open her own place.
The new shop will serve more than a dozen varieties of the bagels and also will offer 10 different flavors of cream cheese. A dozen bagels will be $12, and an individual bagel sold unsliced, untoasted and plain is $1.
She’ll also have several breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches available, all of which can be made on a customer’s bagel of choice. The shop also has a new espresso machine and will serve specialty coffee drinks.
The interior has about four tables with four seats each.
On Tuesday, Guthrie was busy putting finishing touches on the shop.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “This week has been lots and lots of nerves, but as we get closer and things are being checked off my list, I feel like it’s going to be awesome.”
Bagel Haus will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-440-5185.
