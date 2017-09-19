The new Bagel Haus will open on Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the new Tyler Pointe Development at 13th and Tyler.
The new Bagel Haus will open on Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the new Tyler Pointe Development at 13th and Tyler. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle
The new Bagel Haus will open on Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the new Tyler Pointe Development at 13th and Tyler. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita’s first bagel shop in years opens on Wednesday

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 19, 2017 1:42 PM

It’s been a long time since Wichita had a proper bagel shop – the early 2000s, to be exact.

But that changes in the morning.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Haley Guthrie will open her new Bagel Haus in the fancy and colorful new Tyler Pointe development at 13th and Tyler. Though many restaurants and businesses are almost ready to go there, Bagel Haus will be the first to open.

Guthrie, who moved from south Texas to Wichita for an accounting job about four years ago, said she had trouble finding what she considered to be a decent bagel. She started experimenting with recipes on her own and developed a bagel she liked – a New York-style that’s boiled before baking for extra chewiness. Guthrie started selling her bagels at the Kansas Grown Farmers Market at 21st and Ridge Road two summers ago and developed a following. She decided to open her own place.

The new shop will serve more than a dozen varieties of the bagels and also will offer 10 different flavors of cream cheese. A dozen bagels will be $12, and an individual bagel sold unsliced, untoasted and plain is $1.

She’ll also have several breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches available, all of which can be made on a customer’s bagel of choice. The shop also has a new espresso machine and will serve specialty coffee drinks.

The interior has about four tables with four seats each.

On Tuesday, Guthrie was busy putting finishing touches on the shop.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “This week has been lots and lots of nerves, but as we get closer and things are being checked off my list, I feel like it’s going to be awesome.”

Bagel Haus will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-440-5185.

More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Pause
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list 4:01

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 3:10

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

  • Meshuggah Bagels are “crazy good” kosher bagels

    Janna Linde and her husband, Pete Linde, are making New York-style kosher bagels in their kitchen in Pleasant Valley. Watch the video and see how they make them.

Meshuggah Bagels are “crazy good” kosher bagels

Janna Linde and her husband, Pete Linde, are making New York-style kosher bagels in their kitchen in Pleasant Valley. Watch the video and see how they make them.

Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

More Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Pause
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list 4:01

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 3:10

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

  • Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels

    Chow Town Live gets "crazy" with Pete and Janna Linde, owners of two Meshuggah Bagels locations, one in Overland Park and one in Kansas City, with a Liberty location in the works. Meshuggah makes crazy-good New York-style kosher bagels by hand.

Chow Town Live at Meshuggah Bagels

Chow Town Live gets "crazy" with Pete and Janna Linde, owners of two Meshuggah Bagels locations, one in Overland Park and one in Kansas City, with a Liberty location in the works. Meshuggah makes crazy-good New York-style kosher bagels by hand.

Tammy Ljungblad and Jill Wendholt Silva. File video by Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free hummus day at Meddys

View More Video