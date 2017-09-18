Pizza Fest a cheesy new event from the organizers of Wichita Taco Fest

From the people who brought you the incredibly popular downtown Wichita Taco Fest comes a similar celebration of another favorite food.

Pizza.

Pizza Fest is a new event scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 on the WATC campus, 4004 N. Webb Road. Like Taco Fest, it will offer tasting-sized slices of pizza from local pizza restaurants for $1 apiece.

The event, put on by FestiveICT, also will have a beer and wine garden, competitions, music, games for kids and a static display of airplanes.

Organizers have put 3,000 pre-sale tickets on sale, and each one will include a free slice of pizza from the ticket holder’s vendor of choice.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, or there’s a family and friends bundle that admits three people for $25. Children ages 5 and under will get in free.

People may be able to get admission tickets the day of the event for $15, but it will depend on how many people have bought pre-sale tickets.

Tickets are available online now at ictpizzafest.com. On Thursday, physical tickets and special $50 VIP tickets will be available at all Mobilecomm locations and at Wichita State University’s Woodman Alumni Center and Rhatigan Student Center.

Organizers are still looking for vendors, who can also find information about participating at ictpizzafest.com. They plan to keep the pizza hot and fresh by having it frequently delivered by van and by using donated pizza ovens and warmers on site.

FestiveICT put on the Wichita Taco Fest in June at Union Station Plaza downtown and underestimated just how popular it would be. They expected between 2,000 and 3,000 but were inundated with 7,000 people, who faced long lines.

Organizers said they took lessons from that event, and they’re limiting the number of tickets available for Pizza Fest.