Pizza Fest is happening in Wichita on Nov. 4.
Pizza Fest is happening in Wichita on Nov. 4. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Pizza Fest is happening in Wichita on Nov. 4. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Pizza Fest a cheesy new event from the organizers of Wichita Taco Fest

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 9:37 AM

From the people who brought you the incredibly popular downtown Wichita Taco Fest comes a similar celebration of another favorite food.

Pizza.

Pizza Fest is a new event scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 on the WATC campus, 4004 N. Webb Road. Like Taco Fest, it will offer tasting-sized slices of pizza from local pizza restaurants for $1 apiece.

The event, put on by FestiveICT, also will have a beer and wine garden, competitions, music, games for kids and a static display of airplanes.

Organizers have put 3,000 pre-sale tickets on sale, and each one will include a free slice of pizza from the ticket holder’s vendor of choice.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, or there’s a family and friends bundle that admits three people for $25. Children ages 5 and under will get in free.

People may be able to get admission tickets the day of the event for $15, but it will depend on how many people have bought pre-sale tickets.

Tickets are available online now at ictpizzafest.com. On Thursday, physical tickets and special $50 VIP tickets will be available at all Mobilecomm locations and at Wichita State University’s Woodman Alumni Center and Rhatigan Student Center.

Organizers are still looking for vendors, who can also find information about participating at ictpizzafest.com. They plan to keep the pizza hot and fresh by having it frequently delivered by van and by using donated pizza ovens and warmers on site.

FestiveICT put on the Wichita Taco Fest in June at Union Station Plaza downtown and underestimated just how popular it would be. They expected between 2,000 and 3,000 but were inundated with 7,000 people, who faced long lines.

Organizers said they took lessons from that event, and they’re limiting the number of tickets available for Pizza Fest.

More Videos

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:30

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

Pause
Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 0:38

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 0:20

Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown

911 call from Emprise Bank about check 8:02

911 call from Emprise Bank about check

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 1:53

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine

  • Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming

    The first ever Wichita Taco Fest was greeted by lines of hundreds of hungry Wichitans waiting to get into the event where several local and regional vendors were selling their tacos. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Turnout for inaugural taco event is overwhelming

The first ever Wichita Taco Fest was greeted by lines of hundreds of hungry Wichitans waiting to get into the event where several local and regional vendors were selling their tacos. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today

View More Video