Wichita restaurants that know how to use hashtags (and get their fans to do it, too) might earn a visit from Alton Brown in October, just like Reverie Coffee Roasters did in 2014.
Alton Brown now taking nominations for where he should eat in Wichita

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

September 14, 2017 11:01 AM

Attention Wichita restaurants and all Wichita restaurant supporters: It’s time to start hashtagging.

As he promised when he spoke with Dining with Denise earlier this year, Food Network star Alton Brown is now taking suggestions for where he should eat when he comes to town in October for a performance of his new live show, “Eat Your Science.”

He uses a rather democratic process for deciding, too.

Fans simply make their nominations via social media platforms Facebook and Twitter and include the hashtag #ABRoadEatsWichita. Before he arrives, Brown’s team will tally up all the social media mentions, and the restaurants with the most will be put on Brown’s list of stops.

“We go where my fans tell me to go,” he said during a phone interview in July. “I hope that there are some new things, and if there aren’t, if people send me to the places I’ve already been in Wichita, I’m okay with that.”

Brown used the same process to determine where he visited when he stopped in Wichita during his last live tour in 2014, when he visited Espresso to Go Go, Old Mill Tasty Shop, Little Saigon, Riverside Cafe , Reverie Coffee Roasters, the Donut Whole, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Public at the Brickyard and Nifty Nut House.

He talked about several of the restaurants from the stage during his show, and after he left, he mentioned many of them in a gushing blog post.

On Wednesday, Brown announced via Facebook that the Wichita nomination process had begun.

“Dear Wichita,” he wrote. “The last time I was in your fine city for Alton Brown Live, you directed me to these fine establishments. Well...I'm coming back 10/18 [http://bit.ly/EYSWichita] and need your help again. Where should I go? #ABRoadEatsWichita.”

Several restaurants have already been named. Among them: The Anchor, Milkfloat, Freddy’s, Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., Doo-Dah Diner, Hopping Gnome Brewing and Kind Kravings among them.

Many people are commenting directly on Brown’s post from Wednesday, but those who want to be counted should be sure to use the hashtag #ABRoadEatsWichita in their posts.

“Alton Brown Live: Eat You Science” will be in Wichita on Oct. 18. The show is at 7 p.m. at the Century II Concert Hall, and tickets are now on sale at www.wichitatix.com, by calling 316-303-8100 or at the Century II Box Office.

