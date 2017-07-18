Another restaurant that set up shop in this former Sonic building has closed.
Another restaurant that set up shop in this former Sonic building has closed. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle
Another restaurant that set up shop in this former Sonic building has closed. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

July 18, 2017 2:41 PM

WOW Cheesesteaks the latest restaurant leaving a ‘tough location’

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

Another restaurant has closed in the spot at 803 N. West Street that originally held a Sonic.

WOW Cheesesteaks, which Philadelphia transplant Tyler Sanders opened in April 2016, quietly shut its doors late last month. It served Philly cheese steak and sub sandwiches and had developed a loyal following.

Sanders said that he just couldn’t keep the business going in that location, which has had at least eight different tenants in the last 16 years.

“It’s a tough location,” he said. “It’s a little bit out of the way.”

The good news for fans of Sanders’ cheese steak sandwiches: There’s a chance he’ll reopen. He’s eying other locations in different parts of town but hasn’t made any decisions.

“As you go east, the rents really jump in price,” he said.

The building on West Street has just a tiny indoor space, big enough for a kitchen and a few tables. But a long parade of restaurants has given the spot a go over the years. Here’s a list I compiled by researching our archives.

Wow Cheesesteaks: April 2016-June 2017

Yolo Grill: August 2013-July 2015

La Reyna 2: Opened in spring 2012

Sloppy Joe’s: August-January 2012

Si Senor: Opened in spring 2010

Takhoma Burger: Open roughly from 2005-2007

Walt’s: Was open in 2003

Sonic: Closed in 2001

I’ll let you know if Sanders finds a new home for his restaurant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as an artist creates a dramatic new sign at The Pumphouse

Watch as an artist creates a dramatic new sign at The Pumphouse 0:25

Watch as an artist creates a dramatic new sign at The Pumphouse

A sneak peek at Sapporo 0:59

A sneak peek at Sapporo
Dining with Denise: Lumpia rolls local chef to success 3:55

Dining with Denise: Lumpia rolls local chef to success

View More Video