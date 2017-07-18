WOW Cheesesteaks the latest restaurant leaving a ‘tough location’

Another restaurant has closed in the spot at 803 N. West Street that originally held a Sonic.
WOW Cheesesteaks, which Philadelphia transplant Tyler Sanders opened in April 2016, quietly shut its doors late last month. It served Philly cheese steak and sub sandwiches and had developed a loyal following.
Sanders said that he just couldn’t keep the business going in that location, which has had at least eight different tenants in the last 16 years.
“It’s a tough location,” he said. “It’s a little bit out of the way.”
The good news for fans of Sanders’ cheese steak sandwiches: There’s a chance he’ll reopen. He’s eying other locations in different parts of town but hasn’t made any decisions.
“As you go east, the rents really jump in price,” he said.
The building on West Street has just a tiny indoor space, big enough for a kitchen and a few tables. But a long parade of restaurants has given the spot a go over the years. Here’s a list I compiled by researching our archives.
Wow Cheesesteaks: April 2016-June 2017
Yolo Grill: August 2013-July 2015
La Reyna 2: Opened in spring 2012
Sloppy Joe’s: August-January 2012
Si Senor: Opened in spring 2010
Takhoma Burger: Open roughly from 2005-2007
Walt’s: Was open in 2003
Sonic: Closed in 2001
I’ll let you know if Sanders finds a new home for his restaurant.
