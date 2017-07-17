Wichita restaurant owners’ ‘minds blown’ by $500 tip

At first, Rochelle Kollins and Shea West thought their employee had made a mistake when counting the register on Thursday night.
But after they checked and double-checked and triple-checked, the owners of Kind Kravings – the double-decker vegan food bus that sets up shop in downtown Wichita each week – realized that there was no mistake.
“Someone really did tip us $500,” Collins said. “All of our minds were blown.”
The couple, who in March upgraded their vegan food truck to the bus with an upstairs dining room, said the mystery of who left such a generous tip is driving them a bit insane. They called a bunch of their regular customers, wondering if they could find who to thank. But no one admitted to it.
The tip appeared in the tip jar at the end of the truck’s 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. shift on Thursday at the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas. It had rained briefly that evening, and a large group had shown up. They packed the upstairs dining room.
Collins said she never wanted to accept tips at the business but people would insist on leaving them, so she finally put out a jar. But writing on the jar alerts customers that the truck has a “pay it forward” policy regarding tips. They always donate them to an animal rescue organization, and the $500 was delivered this morning to Beauties and Beasts, a local animal rescue.
Collins said she would be happy to find out who the tipster was. The truck will be set up at the Pop-Up Park from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KindKravings/.
