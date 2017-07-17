Doo-Dah Diner for dinner? Owners testing idea with fried chicken feast

Chef Patrick Shibley’s fried chicken is so good, says his wife and Doo-Dah Diner business partner Timirie Shibley, that she often wishes she could serve it to her customers family-style on Sunday evenings, the way fried chicken was intended to be served.
This weekend, the restaurant is putting on a fried chicken dinner that will serve as both a test run for Timirie’s idea and a fundraiser for a local missionary.
The dinner happens from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the diner, 206 E. Kellogg, which is normally open just for breakfast and lunch. Patrick will prepare a buffet of fried chicken, smoked chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, rolls, skillet green beans, mac and cheese and corn. He’ll also serve peach cobbler and chocolate sheet cake.
“We have no idea how it’s going to go,” Timirie said. “I hope it’s well received, and if people love it, that lends itself to us opening the door on Sunday evenings,” she said.
The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The dinner also will include raffle prizes, including a Doo-Dah Sunday brunch for six.
Proceeds will go to Ashlyn Hermann, a native Wichitan who is about to participate in the World Race, an event put on by Adventures in Missions that sends her to 11 countries in 11 months to serve people in need.
If you want to attend the dinner, make a reservation by calling 316-265-7022 or by e-mailing info@doodahdiner.com.
Comments