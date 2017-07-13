Another new ice cream option for downtown Wichita

Their full-fledged brick-and-mortar dream shop mostly likely won’t happen before spring.

But in the meantime, Little Lion Ice Cream has found a brick-and-mortar home where it can hone its skills – and test out a potential food menu.

Little Lion, a homemade ice cream business that Ian and Jubilee Miller started in March 2016, is preparing to open a permanent ice cream counter inside Espresso to Go Go’s coffee shop in The Lux, 120 E. First St.

Though the couple won’t be ready to officially open the counter until they hire some staff, they’re giving it a test run this Sunday, which is National Ice Cream Day. They’ll be serving ice cream and special waffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are not giving up on our brick and mortar location,” Jubilee Miller said. “That is still in the works. But we wanted to open a kiosk in the meantime to have a way to give people hours and air conditioning while enjoying our ice cream.”

Their new kiosk will be set up in the west corner of the coffee shop, right under the big unicorn, and will be open whenever Espresso to Go Go is open, which is 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

It’ll sell Little Lion’s signature flavors, and the couple wants to start offering some food items like pastries and breakfast burritos.

“We’ll be introducing things and trying them out to see if we’d want to put them on a permanent menu,” she said. “It’s also a way for us to build up our skills so that once our real cafe is going, we already have our tried and true recipes.”

Once the new kiosk is open, Jubilee Miller said, it’ll serve waffles at least until noon and will add more topping options. It’ll also begin serving treats like banana splits and brownie sundaes.

The Millers, who also operate two mobile ice cream carts, have their production facility in the basement of The Lux.

Stay tuned for an official opening date for the new Little Lion inside Espresso to Go Go.