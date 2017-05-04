Cinco de Mayo on a Friday means bars, restaurants are ready to fiesta

Cinco de Mayo is on a Friday this year, and you know what that means.
Fiesta!
Cinco de Mayo, celebrating Mexico’s independence day, is celebrated throughout North America with margaritas, tacos, mariachi bands and flamenco dancers – and in several different ways in the Wichita area.
The Sedgwick County Zoo is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The celebration, free with zoo admission, includes exhibits, Mexican food vendors and live music on the main stage.
Grace Hill Winery in Whitewater kicks off its first Cinco de Mayo Party with the band Back Porch Buddha in its courtyard beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Uno Mas Food Truck will serve Mexican fare, with Grace Hill’s own sangria available, as well as beer. Admission is $10 per carload.
In addition to those two events, several local restaurants and bars will offer food and drink specials along with patio parties, giveaways, live music and more on Friday.
Here’s a guide to some of the places celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Wichita this year. Check with you favorite bar or Mexican restaurant about its plans.
Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley: Hungry Heart will serving tacos, and the brewery will be serving its own Mexican-style beer plus house-made margaritas from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Abuelo’s, 452 S. Ridge Road and 1413 N. Waterfront Parkway: The restaurant will have drink specials all day Friday, including $3.50 draft beers and Mexican flag margaritas for $6.95. Those who order an 1800 hand-shaken margarita or an El Jefe margarita will get to keep the shaker.
Carlos O’Kelly’s, several Wichita locations: Friday through Sunday, this locally based Mexican chain is offering queso for $1.05, $5 jumbo margaritas plus $2.50 bottles of Mexican beer. Also, anyone who has a 5 in their birth day, month or year will get a card good for five free servings of queso over the next five weeks. On Friday only, the restaurant is offering its annual El Guapo Challenge: Anyone who eats five enchiladas and one El Guapo taco in 10 minutes gets the meal for free and gets a commemorative T-shirt.
Felipe’s, 3434 W. Central, 445 S. 119th St. West: These two Felipe’s restaurants will have a patio party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with a live DJ from 5 to 9 p.m. Drink specials and giveaways will be offered all day.
Felipe’s, 2241 N. Woodlawn, 316-652-0027: This Felipe’s will once again put on its big Cinco de Mayo party on Friday, which spills out onto its patio and will include music and giveaways. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until about 11 p.m. The restaurant will not close during the afternoon like it usually does. The party will include drink specials, including palomas and specials on street tacos and quesadillas.
Felipe’s Jr., 9718 E Harry, 316-684-8931: From 11 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, the restaurant will offer a long list of drink specials and offer several Cinco de Mayo giveaways.
Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas: This brewery will have chef Roberto Simmons on site serving tacos from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Industry Old Town, 126 N. Mosley: This Old Town bar will open its doors at 3 p.m. Friday and will have Sunshine the Bunny perform on the rooftop from 7 to 11 p.m. Drink specials include $4 Mexican beers and $3 house margaritas.
Jose Peppers, 11423 E. 13th St., 2243 N. Tyler: The Tyler location will have 90 Proof playing on the patio from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, plus 2 for $8 margaritas and other drink specials. The 13th Street restaurant will have a DJ and live music on the patio starting at 3 p.m. Friday, plus two for $8 margaritas and other drink specials. The restaurant are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas: The restaurant at Union Station will serve $5 margaritas, carnitas platters and other Mexican favorites all day on Friday.
Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco and 7817 E. 37th St. North: Both locations of this Mexican restaurant will have drink specials, $5 margaritas, $15 Mexican beer buckets and $3 shots of Don Julio tequila on Friday. Tacos also will be on special.
On the Border: The On the Border at 1930 N. Rock Road will celebrate with $5 margarita, and a mariachi band will perform in the evening on Friday. The west-side On the Border at 2347 N. Maize Road also will have $5 margaritas and will have a balloon artist on site from 5 to 10 p.m.
Rubens Mexican Grill, 915 W. Douglas: The restaurant will offer $1.99 house margaritas and $10 buckets of Mexican beer on Friday.
Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: An after-work Cinco de Mayo party will feature Joe Stumpe performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday plus free appetizers and carnitas tacos available for sale. Admission is free.
