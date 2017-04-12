Union Station restaurant closing to retool, complete addition

It’s been almost a year since Mumbai Rail Indian Bistro opened in the newly renovated Union Station project in downtown Wichita.
Now, its owners are planning to close the restaurant for several weeks while they complete an addition and retool its operations.
Mikel Bowyer, who has teamed up with Mumbai Rail founder (and owner of five local Smoothie Kings) Neil Bhakta, said that the restaurant will close at the end of business on Saturday, April 15, and won’t fully reopen until the first week of June.
When it does, the upstairs portion of the restaurant, which Bhakta had always planned to open as a full-service dining area, will be completed and will begin operating in the evenings.
And it will have its own name: The Platform at Mumbai Rail.
The downstairs area will operate much as it always has, where people can look over an array of Indian dishes displayed on hot bar and choose what they want, either to dine-in or to carry-out. But it will have more selections and new recipes, Bowyer said.
The new Mumbai Rail also will have an expanded bar that will focus on keeping Old Town awash in cocktails. The bar section should reopen sooner than the rest of the restaurant – likely on May 3 – and will operate as a cocktail lounge from from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Bowyer, who met Bhakta when he was recommended to him as a restaurant consultant, also is known as the founder of ICT Food Circle, an online service that linked farmers with potential customers who wanted locally sourced food. He has since donated the project to the K-State Research and Extension Center.
Bowyer also has a long restaurant resume, having managed Granite City West and Public at the Brickyard, among other restaurants.
“While many people believe that closing the doors is impending doom for an establishment, we are encouraged by the new partnership, and the new excitement brought to the business,” Bowyer said.
Stay tuned for updates on the restaurant’s reopening.
