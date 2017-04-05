Wichita restaurant shuttered by fire about to re-open with fresh look

Byblos, the longtime Mediterranean restaurant at 3088 W. 13th Street, has been closed since March 14, when an overnight kitchen fire destroyed the stove, damaged the kitchen and sent smoke throughout the dining room.
But on Tuesday, it will reopen with an updated look, said owner Rania Taha.
“It’s going to look nicer,” she said. “Much nicer.”
The fire started in the kitchen happened when no one was at the restaurant. Taha and her husband, Bashar Manaweh, who purchased the restaurant in September from founder Ilham Saad, spent the past several weeks making needed improvements along with the repairs from the fire.
They put in all new carpet, for one, and the restaurant also got a fresh coat of paint, she said.
Once the restaurant reopens on Tuesday, Taha said, she plans to thank customers for their patience with a new offer. Anyone who orders a meal at the restaurant from Tuesday on will get a free cup of lentil soup and free pita bread.
Byblos will keep its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 316-943-3999.
