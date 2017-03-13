After a long bagel drought, Wichita getting a new bagel shop

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

1:46 Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

1:46 Injured Wichita police officer headed to Colorado for rehab

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection