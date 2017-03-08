New St. Patrick’s Day block party planned for Saturday in Wichita

Wichita loves St. Patrick’s Day, and it celebrates at several long-established events: The Delano parade, the corned beef and cabbage feast at The Shamrock. An Irish talent show at The Artichoke.
All those things are happening again this year – most of them this weekend. But another party planner is attempting to start a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition.
On Saturday, a St. Patty’s Block Party will be put on by Xclusive Events, the same people responsible for the successful (and packed) Bloktoberfest party in Union Station. This time, their venue is the new Aero Plains Brewing at 117 N. Handley.
Their party, which happens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, will be conveniently located just a block from the St. Patrick’s Day parade route through Delano. Aero Plain’s green beer will start flowing at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m., food trucks will start serving and Xclusive’s Booze Truck and Drink Local Truck will open.
The parade starts at noon, then at 1:30 p.m., the Wichita Caledonian Pipes & Drums will perform at the block party. The event also will include adult yard games and music from a DJ. Last call is at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s weather forecast is iffy at this point, but Xclusive owner Crystal McDonald said the party will go on rain or shine.
The food trucks who’ve committed to attending are Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies, Kamayan Truck, Brown Box Bakery, LoLo’s Crepes, Lynn’s Curbside Cookout, Songbird Juice Co., Uno Mas, Hit the Spot, ICT Fried and a corn roast truck.
Admission is free, and the party is open to all ages.
Details on all of Wichita’s other St. Patrick’s Day parties, meals and food specials will be posted soon at Dining with Denise.
