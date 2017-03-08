First Dining with Denise Supper club draws crowd of readers, VIPs

The first-ever Dining with Denise Supper Club happened Tuesday night at the northeast Molino’s, and let me tell you, it was a good time.
The event turned out even better than I thought it would, and I have some pictures here to prove it.
The list of attendees was varied and interesting. Not only did I get to meet several Dining with Denise readers in person – Lynn Jacobs, Brian Vogt, Mike Lowrey and Kendra Marcotte among them – but I was able to introduce them to a list Wichita restaurant owners who also were in attendance: Scott Redler from Freddy’s Frozen Custard; Felipe Lujano from Felipe’s; T.D. O'Connell from Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q; Cynthia Wilson and Craig Bjork from Parsnipity Cafe; and Louis Foreman from Louies’ Rose Hill Cafe.
Wichita State University men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall and his wife, Lynn, even attended.
In all, about 60 people were there. Most sat at tables with people they hadn’t met before and left with new friends. They also left stuffed full of a Central Mexican feast prepared by Molino’s owners Mario Quiroz and Mara Garza, who was in the kitchen and received a round of applause when the last course was served.
People were most impressed by the crema de calabaza soup, and they raved about the main course – pastel azteca en dos moles. It featured baked and fried corn tortillas layered with chicken, cheese and corn then drowned in two rich mole sauces slow-simmered in the Molino’s kitchen.
Personally, I can’t stop thinking about the watermelon jalapeno margirita I had. It was sweet but had a spicy kick that set my tongue and throat on fire – in a good way.
Attendees also wanted to know when and where the next Dining with Denise Supper Club would happen. This is all new to us, but we’re thinking we’ll try to organize a dinner every couple of months. The next one is in the works, so look for an announcement on the Dining with Denise Facebook page in the next six weeks or so.
