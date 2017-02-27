Spiked shaved ice, frozen custard: New places to get frozen treats

A couple of new businesses selling frozen treats would likely appreciate an immediate return of the weird, overly warm winter weather Wichita experienced earlier this month.
One just opened over the weekend selling shaved ice for grownups. The other is set to open next week and serves St. Louis-style frozen custard at a walk-up window.
Here are the details.
▪ Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+: J.D. Young just opened his new business this weekend – and he’s the first person to open in the new canopies in front of Union Station. Young, who’s been selling shaved ice around Wichita for the past three years, is specializing in shaved ice spiked with alcohol, although he’ll also sell kid-friendly ice.
His first day in business was Friday, and he’ll celebrate his grand opening this coming weekend. His menu includes 30 flavors of shaved ice (watermelon, cola, tiger’s blood, etc.) that can be mixed with 12 flavors of vodka (cherry, lime, iced cake, etc.). Rum will soon be on the menu, too, and Young also serves alcoholic Jell-o shots and Gummi Bears.
Spiked shaved ice is $6 or $10 for a double shot, and non-alcoholic is $2.50, $3 and $3.50. During happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m., everything is half off. From 6 to 8 p.m., customers can get $2 off doubles.
Young has a few chairs inside his kiosk and several on the adjoining patio. He doesn’t serve food, but he’s worked out a deal with Garden of Eatin’, which operates across the street at 612 E. Douglas. He’ll keep its menus on hand, and on Fridays and Saturdays, his customers can call in food orders, which Garden of Eatin’ will deliver.
“I see this as a pre-party place, a meeting place for Old Town,” Young said. “It’s just a place to enjoy before a hockey game or a concert or before heading out to the clubs.”
Until May, the kiosk will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Starting in May, it will be open seven days a week.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard: This new frozen custard chain is scheduled to open on March 8 – that’s a couple of months ahead of schedule – at 10788 W. 21st St. The shop sits right next door to the Jimmy John’s that faces 21st Street near Maize Road. Andy’s is part of a chain based in Springfield, Mo., and it serves frozen desserts like custard and concretes.
Andy’s stores don’t have indoor seating but do have drive-throughs and heated outdoor seating. Two other Wichita locations are planned, including one that should be open by September.
For more information on the new store, call 316-425-1855.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
