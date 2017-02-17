Wichita’s biggest, fanciest picnic planned for a secret spot in March

You’ve heard of flash mobs. Now, Wichita is going to flash dine.
The latest project by the Yellowbrick Street Team, a group whose goal is to make Wichita “more livable and lovable” through small-scale efforts, is called “ICT Flash Dine” and will result in a giant, upscale picnic.
Here’s how it will work: People interested in participating will sign up on an e-mail list at http://www.yellowbrickstreetteam.org/ict-flash-dine. At noon on Saturday March 18, people on the list will get an e-mail revealing the location for the event.
They’ll be instructed to bring folding tables, chairs and food to the designated spot and set up next to their neighbors and for a big community dinner.
“Essentially, we’re trying to create some kind of community engagement,” said Jenny Wiley, the Yellowbrick Street Team’s volunteer coordinator. “I’m sure you could imagine what it would be like to be walking around and come upon this type of event and what kinds of feelings that would come from that sense of community.”
The organizers are in the process of choosing a location and getting it approved, Wiley said, but she didn’t want to give any hints about which part of town they’d pinpointed. Similar events have happened in other cities, including Des Moines, Wiley said.
She’s encouraging people to plan to bring tables and chairs instead of blankets to add to the special feeling of the event. She’s also encouraging participants to invite their friends and perhaps even plan potluck-style meals they can share.
The Yellowbrick Street Team, which was founded last year by Alex Pemberton, also was responsible for the sidewalk-chalk Keeper of the Plains images and inspirational Wichita sayings that appeared on downtown sidewalks over the summer.
Follow this link to sign up for the e-mail list so you can get the location for the ICT Flash Dine event.
