February 16, 2017 11:12 AM

Wichita Mexican restaurants close in support of immigration protest

Several Wichita Mexican restaurants are participating in the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” walk-out by closing their doors for the day.

Many announced on their Facebook pages Thursday morning that they would close for the day to support the movement, intended to illustrate the impact immigrants have on the U.S. economy and way of life.

El Patio at 424 W. Central is one of them.

“Today we stand with immigrants,” the restaurant’s post on Facebook read. “We will stand in solidarity and join them. Without immigrants, America would not be what it is today.”

Casa Del Charro at 2227 N. Arkansas also is closed, as are both of Wichita’s Rene’s, at 677 Eisenhower and 9310 W. Central.

El Rancho, which has restaurants at 2801 N. Broadway and at 1601 W. Pawnee, also is closed. Its Facebook page features a poster with a closed fist that reads, “My business supports One Day Without Immigrants.” The poster also makes the announcement in Spanish.

“Day Without Immigrants” protests are planned in cities across the country. Participants have said they are organizing in response to the White House’s pledge to increase deportation of immigrants living illegally in the United States.

Also closed on Thursday: Lina's Mexican Restaurant at 3570 N. Woodlawn; Mexico Viejo, 6960 W. 21st St.; Taco Fajita, 1004 S. Meridian; Anahuac Tortilleria, 2792 S. Seneca; and Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 3302 W. Central.

Know of any other Wichita restaurants closing for the day? E-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com

What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

This video from ICE takes you behind the scenes to show you what the agency does.

Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

Rumors of immigration raids at Kansas City churches put fear into the Kansas City community on Sunday. Community organizers, concerned citizens and attorneys gathered to provide support for the Hispanic community.

Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com
 

Dining With Denise Neil

