Wichita restaurants helping raise money for injured officer

The Wichita community is being encouraged today to “Wear Blue for Brian” to show support for Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain after being run over by a stolen car on Tuesday afternoon near Topeka and Kincaid.
And a few Wichita restaurants are going a step further by helping to raise money for the officer and his family.
Meddys restaurants at 7906 E. Harry and 2300 N. Greenwich will donate 5 percent of proceeds from sales today through Sunday to the Arterburn family, said owner Alex Harb. And all the restaurant staff will be wearing blue throughout the weekend to show their support, he said.
"Our community needs to come together and show our support for the men and women of the law enforcement community who risk their lives daily to keep us safe,” Harb said. “Now it's our turn to step up to the plate and do our part."
Let’m Eat Brats, a local food truck that specializes in German food, also is chipping in. It plans to donate 10 percent of its proceeds from its Friday lunch sales to the Honore Adversis Foundation, which provides financial assistance and support to Wichita police officers who are hurt in the line of duty. The truck will be parked outside Reverie Coffee Roasters at 2611 E. Douglas from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.
ICTea, a tea shop at 3300 N. Rock Road, also wants to help. It will donate proceeds from Friday sales of its $2 Blue Ribbon smoothie and $4.50 Blueberry smoothies to the Honore Adversis Foundation.
Know of other restaurants helping to raise money for Officer Arterburn? Let me know at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add them to the list.
Comments