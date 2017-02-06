Wichita’s west side adds two new restaurants

West-siders now have two more places to get their Mexican food fix. A couple of new restaurants have opened there during the past several weeks.
One is Las Trojas, a Mexican restaurant with roots in Valley Center. It opened in the middle of last week in the spot at 2330 N. Maize Road that once held the short-lived Barroco Mexican Grill. It’s not too visible from the road but sits back off of Maize Road, just behind the Dillons at 21st and Maize.
The new restaurant is owned by Diego Avilas, who in 2013 opened Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Valley Center, along with his brother-in-law, Rafael Quiroz.
The menu, which you can see on the restaurant’s new Facebook page, features both lunch and dinner specials, including dishes like enchiladas, burritos, tacos, fajitas, quesadillas and dishes like juevos rancheros and juevos con chorizo.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 316-613-8792.
Also recently opened: The new Rene’s Two, which took over the old Dairy Queen building near Central and Tyler that closed last August. The restaurant has the same menu as the 24-hour Rene’s that Rene Guadarrama and his wife, Neli Castro Guadarrama, have owned at Central and I-235 for 15 years. But it’s not open 24 hours. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
For information, call 316-247-5464.
