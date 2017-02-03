Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaurants in three days

5:06 McDonald's 'Beat the Big Mac' cook-off Pause

0:36 30-second pizza

1:10 Neapolitan pizzeria to open soon

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

1:16 2016: Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria's new brewing facility

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out