A sudsy perk in 2017: Local breweries extending tap room hours

Back in the dark ages (a.k.a. 2016), Wichitans wanting to sip local craft beer in a hip tap room when it wasn’t Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday were out of luck. Although local breweries were multiplying, they all had fairly limited hours.
But that was then.
Now it’s 2017, and beer drinking has extended into Wednesday.
As of this week, Central Standard Brewing at 156 S. Greenwood has added Wednesday hours. Since it opened in August 2015, its been open only Thursdays through Sundays. The new hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Hopping Gnome Brewing at 1710 E. Douglas added its Wednesday hours in November. It also used to be on a Thursday-through-Sunday schedule but now is open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, too. And when the new Aero Plains Brewing at 117 N. Handley opened in October, it had Wednesday hours built in. It’s open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The only day that Walnut River Brewing Company’s tap room in El Dorado is closed is Mondays.
And of course, local craft beer is always available at the never-closed Wichita Brewing Company and River City Brewing Co., which both have restaurants with their breweries.
Dare we wish for Tuesdays in 2018?
