Wichita’s south side deserves as much food fun as everyone else

Downtown Wichita has its own regular food truck rally – several, actually. West Wichita has its own, too.
Now, the south side is scoring one. On Saturday, six food trucks will gather at the Blood Orchard Vintage Market at 6346 S. Broadway for a cold-weather rally that organizers hope will grow and repeat as spring arrives.
The South Side Food Truck Rally was organized by Jessica Blood, owner of Reborn Boutique at Blood Orchard, and Greg Pianga, who has the Big Apple food truck. The first installment will start with Sunflower Espresso opening for coffee service at 9 a.m. followed by Funky Monkey Munchies, Charlies Pizza Taco, Garden of Eatin’, Brown Box Bakery and The Big Apple opening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Organizers hope to make it a recurring event on the first Saturday of each month. And don’t worry about cold weather on Saturday: The venue, set up in a building that looks like a general store, has plenty of indoor space for people to take their food and eat, Pianga said.
“Obviously, as it gets warmer out, the rally will be bigger with more trucks, and there will be more stuff to do,” Pianga said.
