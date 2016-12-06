Vacant restaurant space at 21st and Maize getting a new tenant

Those who frequent the NewMarket Square area are about to get another dining option.
Las Trojas, a Mexican restaurant with roots in Valley Center, is about to open in space at 2330 N. Maize Road vacated last year after the short-lived Barroco Mexican Grill closed after a kitchen fire.
The new restaurant is owned by Diego Avilas, who in 2013 opened Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Valley Center. He’s going into business with his brother-in-law, Rafael Quiroz, and Rafael’s brother, Antonio.
Rafael Quiroz said that Las Trojas, which translates to “the barn,” will have a near-identical menu to Tequila’s with a few additions. It also will serve margaritas.
Quiroz said he hopes to be open in about three weeks. On Monday, he and his crew were busy putting in a new floor in the space, which sits back off of Maize Road, just behind the Dillons at 21st and Maize.
He said the sign company had to install the sign earlier than he had hoped, and many people have been stopping in ready to eat only to find a construction zone.
I’ll update you when the restaurant is ready.
