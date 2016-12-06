Vacant restaurant space at 21st and Maize getting a new tenant

1:06 Shooting, stabbing on East Ninth Street Pause

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

3:42 Shockers use second half to beat Colorado State

1:02 First Airbus A350-1000 widebody jet takes off

1:41 Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock