A new restaurant tenant for the old Dairy Queen at Central and Tyler

A new tenant is taking over the old Dairy Queen building near Central and Tyler that closed in August.
Rene’s Restaurant will open its second Wichita location at 9310 W. Central in about two weeks. Owners Rene Guadarrama and his wife, Neli Castro Guadarrama, have owned the original Rene’s, which is just two miles east at Central and I-235, for 15 years.
Rene’s is a fast-Mexican place that serves a menu that includes big burritos, tacos and nachos. It’s open 24 hours. The new Rene’s will have the same menu and also will be open for 24 hours. The original Rene’s will remain open.
The Westlink Dairy Queen had operated in the space for 24 years before closing. It was owned by Charlie and Margie Dixon
I’ll let you know when the new Rene’s opens.
