Veterans Day specials: Free meals for veterans, active-duty military

Friday is Veterans Day, and, per tradition, many local restaurants plan to offer free or discounted meals to veterans and active-duty military.
Keep in mind that all the specials require a military ID.
Applebee’s, many Wichita locations: Free meal from special menu
Billy Sims, 513 S. Andover Road, Andover: Free pulled pork, regular side and a collector’s cup
Bonefish Grill, 10250 E. 13th St.: Free Bang Bang shrimp appetizer
BJ’s Brewhouse, 7960 E. Kellogg: Free meal that’s $12.95 or less
Bricktown Brewery, 2142 N. Tyler, 2035 N. Rock Road: Free meal up to $14
Bubba’s 33, 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive: Free lunch from special menu until 4 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 3236 N. Rock Road, 2413 N, Maize Road: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with side of fries
Carlos O’Kelly’s, several Wichita locations: Free dessert and card good for free entree on a future date
Carrabba’s, 3409 N. Rock Road: Free appetizer through Sunday
Chili’s, several Wichita locations: Free meal from special menu
Chipotle, several Wichita locations: Free buy-one-get-one deal from 3 p.m. to close
Cracker Barrel, 995 E. 61st St. North: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake
Granite City, 2244 N. Webb Road, 2661 N. Maize Road: Free lunch from a special menu and a Coca-Cola
Denny’s, 4024 E. Harry, 5700 W. Kellogg, 8030 E. Kellogg: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast offered from 5 a.m. to noon
Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill, 10096 E. 13th St.: Free meal for veterans who bring a paying guest
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, several Wichita locations: Free menu item cards, which are valid through Nov. 30, will be distributed.
Golden Corral, 11006 E. Kellogg, 616 S. Ridge Road Circle: This deal is offered on Monday, not Friday. Veterans can get a free meal from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hooters, 3151 N. Rock Road: Free entree from special menu
IHOP, several Wichita locations: Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jimmie’s Diner, 3111 N. Rock Road, 2121 N. Tyler, 1519 George Washington Blvd.: 25 percent off meals
Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane: Half-price buffet at Kitchen Buffet and a commemorative coin
Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central: Free doughnut and small coffee
LaMar’s, 3301 E. Harry, 10051 W. 21st St., 3130 N. Rock Road: Free doughnut and 12-ounce coffee
Little Caesars Pizza: Free Hot-n-Ready combo offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 353 S. Rock Road, 2424 N. Maize Road: Free item from a special menu
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2720 N. Maize Road, 440 S. Towne East Square Drive: Free appetizer or dessert plus 10 percent off for family members dining with military member or veteran
McAlister’s Deli, 7130 W. Maple, 306 N. Rock Road: Free entree, drink and dessert
Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road: 20 percent off the bill excluding alcohol for up to four people
Northrock DQ Grill & Chill, 3248 N. Rock Road: Free medium blizzard
Parsnipity Cafe, 301 N. Main, inside the Epic Center: One free lumpia of choice
Red Robin, 9990 E. 13th St.: One free Tavern double burger and bottomless fries
Old Chicago, 2240 N. Tyler, 300 N. Mead, 7626 E. Kellogg: Free appetizer
Olive Garden, 323 N. Rock Road, 2641 N. Maize Road: Free meal from a special menu
On the Border, 2347 N. Maize Road, 1930 N. Rock Road: Free Create Your Own Combo meal
Outback Steakhouse, 2020 N. Rock Road, 233 S. Ridge Road: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage
Paradise Donuts, 3107 W. Central, 10607 W. Maple: Free traditional doughnut and small coffee
Pie Five Pizza, 334 S. Ridge, 2755 N. Maize Road, 2035 N. Rock Road: Free pie
Red Lobster, 555 S. West St., 333 S. Towne East Square Drive: Free dessert or appetizer from special menu Thursday and Friday
Starbucks, several Wichita locations: Free tall coffee
Texas Roadhouse, 6707 W. Kellogg: Free lunch from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TGI Friday’s, 2441 N. Maize Road: Free lunch from select menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Twin Peaks, 8310 E. 21st St., 7325 W. Taft: One free menu item from special menu
Village Inn, 7020 W. Central, 1685 S. Rock Road, 3535 S. Meridian, 1200 N. Rock Road, Derby: Free “Inn-Credible” breakfast
