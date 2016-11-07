Vegan Wichita chef plans two-story restaurant on wheels

Rochelle Collins already is a pioneer on the food truck scene: She opened Wichita’s first (and still only) vegan food truck, Kind Kravings, in 2015.
Now, she’s pioneering something else in Wichita – a dine-in food truck.
Collins has purchased a double-decker bus, the kind you might board for a tour of London, from California. Indeed, the bus did come from London, and the owner was using it for wine and ghost tours in Monterey, Calif.
Once she gets the bus here, she and her partner/boyfriend Shea West plan to turn it in to a double-decker restaurant on wheels. The kitchen will be on the lower level, and they’ll have temperature-controlled seating for about 30 on the upper level.
She hopes to have it ready by spring, though she admits that might be optimistic. If she can sell her current rig, a trailer identifiable by its graffiti paint motif, things will move faster.
Collins said her plan is to try to park the bus at places like the ICT Pop-Up Urban park during dinner hours or times when other food trucks aren’t there. Her eventual dream is to find a piece of land where she can park it permanently and start a garden where she can grow some of her own produce.
Stay tuned for updates.
