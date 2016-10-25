New Wichita bar for ‘geeks’ will focus on gaming, virtual reality

Jennifer Burton and her husband, Patrick Burton, want to open a bar for “geeks.”
That’s the term they lovingly use to describe their fellow video gamers, who they hope will flock to the business they plan to open at 1625 S. Rock Road, near Rock and Harry.
Jennifer Burton describes the business which they’ll call Grinning Goblin Gaming Tavern, as a bar for gamers. It will have a full bar, probably some upscale bar food and a room full of gaming consoles and computers.
“We are trying to open a place for the geek community around town,” Burton said. “That’s the main purpose. We’re trying to help build that community and be a focal point for people to go to.”
The couple is in the midst of construction now and have posted a sign outside of their future business. They hope to open by late December or early January.
The Burtons plan to fill the bar with Xboxes, PlayStations, Nintendo Wiis and retro gaming systems. They’ll also offer people the use of Oculus Rifts, which are virtual reality headsets.
They’ll also have computers set up for MOBA (Multiple Online Battle Arena) gaming and will have board games, too.
The story behind the name Grinning Goblin isn’t as exciting as you might think, Jennifer Burton said with a laugh. The couple was trying to come up with a unique name, and an online name generator suggested Grinning Goblin. They liked the sound of it, and a local designer, Ichico Comics, came up with a Grinning Goblin mascot for the bar’s logos and signs.
Jennifer Burton sometimes dresses as the Grinning Goblin and appears at gaming and cosplay events around town.
The bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., though the Burtons are not exactly sure which days they’ll be open.
