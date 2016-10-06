Canine-friendly Wichita restaurant will open soon

I’m in favor of any business that uses a pug in its advertising materials. And so is my pug, Norton.
And as luck would have it, Norton will be welcome at the new Fetch Bistro, which is about to open at 7718 E. 37th St. N., in the former Pacific Coast Pizza spot.
The dog-friendly cafe is owned by Egg Crate Cafe owners Greg and Pamela Buss, and it also will focus on breakfast. A sign on the front door of the business says its grand opening will be on Saturday, Oct. 22.
People can dine inside on home-style breakfast and lunch favorites, or they can bring Spot and choose a seat on the spacious patio. Dog treats also will be on the menu.
The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The grand opening announcement posted on the door also invites future customers to post photos on the Fetch Facebook page showing them with their dog. Those who do will qualify for a buy-one-get-one-free special when the restaurant opens. If you go check it out, you’ll see that I’m leading by example.
The owners have two standard poodles, Chuck and Soloman, and have said they wanted Wichita to have a dog-friendly restaurant like other communities do. People frequently ask me where they can take their dogs along to dine in Wichita, and I don’t have much of an answer for them.
Stay tuned for more information.
