West Wichita Orange Leaf closes, leaving only one survivor behind

Wichita is down to just one Orange Leaf.
Jeff Finnell recently closed his self-serve frozen yogurt franchise at 119th and Maple, leaving his store in front of the west-side Warren Theatre, near 21st and Tyler, as the only Orange Leaf in town.
“It was just a little too slow,” said Finnell, who lives in Oklahoma. “We’re concentrating our efforts at the one at 21st.”
Finnell opened the 21st and Tyler location in 2010 and the 119th and Maple store in 2011.
At the height of the self-serve froyo craze, Wichita had four Orange Leaf stores, including shops at 7730 E. 37th St. North and 11414 E. Central. (A former Orange Leaf manager opened her own frozen yogurt store, Pippy’s, earlier this year in the vacant east Central Orange Leaf space.)
Several other frozen yogurt stores also have closed over the years, including Peachwave, which had both an east and west store, and CherryBerry on the west side.
