Add two more Wichita restaurants to the ‘closed’ list

Readers have been asking me about two restaurants that appear to have closed.
One is Rolled Donuts & Meat Pies, which opened July 2015 at 1050 W. 47th St. South. It’s been shut down for several weeks, and now, all the furnishings inside are gone. That’s about as closed as it gets. The owners did not return a message asking them about the closure.
Rolled opened in a former Taco J’s space at the northeast corner of 47th and Seneca and specialized in some of the most amazing meat pies I’ve ever sampled – made with yeast doughnut dough stuffed with savory fillings then deep fried.
Tina’s Tavern at 620 W. Maple also appears to be closed. The phone number is disconnected and the parking lot has been empty for weeks.
Tina McDonald opened her bar in April in the former Stadium Sports Bar space. She spent months remodeling the space, which had a loyal following of regulars when it was Stadium, and she reopened to big crowds. Messages to McDonald also weren’t returned.
I’ll let you know if any new businesses take over the spaces.
