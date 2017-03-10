Music News & Reviews

March 10, 2017 9:48 AM

Buy a dog bed and you could meet Miranda Lambert

By Denise Neil

Miranda Lambert fans who want to meet her at her Intrust Bank Arena show better get to shopping for pet supplies.

Lambert, who has her own line of Pet Supplies called Mutt Nation, is putting on a pet supply donation drive as part of her show, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.

Anyone who drops a pet-related item at the Intrust Bank Arena box office between 3 and 6:15 p.m. today will be entered in a contest to win two meet-and-greet passes as well as two tickets to the show. The winner will be drawn at 6:20 p.m.

All of the items collected will benefit the Beauties and Beasts Rescue in Wichita.

Also, the arena announced earlier this week that Lambert’s scheduled opening act, Old Dominion, would be replaced by Brandy Clark because of a death in the family of an Old Dominion band member.

