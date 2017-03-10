Buy a dog bed and you could meet Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert fans who want to meet her at her Intrust Bank Arena show better get to shopping for pet supplies.
Lambert, who has her own line of Pet Supplies called Mutt Nation, is putting on a pet supply donation drive as part of her show, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.
Sunday feels...Thank you PA, VA & SC for making this weekend one I won't forget. Delta said thanks too. She is tuckered out! #muttsandwings pic.twitter.com/Rrq57QOP7T— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 27, 2017
Anyone who drops a pet-related item at the Intrust Bank Arena box office between 3 and 6:15 p.m. today will be entered in a contest to win two meet-and-greet passes as well as two tickets to the show. The winner will be drawn at 6:20 p.m.
All of the items collected will benefit the Beauties and Beasts Rescue in Wichita.
Also, the arena announced earlier this week that Lambert’s scheduled opening act, Old Dominion, would be replaced by Brandy Clark because of a death in the family of an Old Dominion band member.
We should be friends! (We are friends!) The video is out today! https://t.co/bYw7Wgrt6t #weshouldbefriends pic.twitter.com/yyWrQdujto— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 9, 2017
Comments