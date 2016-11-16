Country singer Brantley Gilbert to tour in Wichita

Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will perform at Intrust Bank Arena on Feb. 9, according to Gilbert’s website.
Intrust Bank Arena has not yet announced the concert.
Gilbert’s website says presale tickets will be available Nov. 30. He and Intrust Bank Arena have not yet announced ticket prices, or when general public tickets will go on sale.
Gilbert is touring his upcoming album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” which will be released in early 2017, according to Gilbert’s tour website.
Wichita is his third stop on his 26-city tour. He’ll also perform in Kansas City at the Sprint Center March 4.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
