Screen Scene for week of March 31: Jessica Chastain stars in ‘Zookeeper’s Wife’ (+trailers)

Best bet this week
▪ “The Zookeeper’s Wife” – Jessica Chastain is getting raves for her performance in this drama about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo in 1939 who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion.
Also new this week
▪ “The Boss Baby” – DreamWorks Animation delivers this kiddie comedy about a briefcase-wielding baby that sounds a lot like Alec Baldwin.
▪ “Ghost in the Shell” – The casting of Scarlett Johansson in this live-action remake of a popular Japanese manga and anime caused quite the stir, but the fury seems to have settled. She plays a cyborg cop who tries to recover her true identity. Be forewarned: The film wasn’t screened early for critics, almost guaranteeing bad reviews.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
▪ “The Lego Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the superhero learns to play well with others.
▪ “Wilson” – Middle-aged curmudgeon (Woody Harrelson) meets his teen daughter for the first time.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com, @rawd
