Best bets for Tallgrass Film Festival

The 14th annual Tallgrass Film Festival is in full swing, and screenings, workshops, filmmaker roundtable discussions and gala parties continue through Sunday at various venues mostly around downtown Wichita. It’s impossible to see and do everything, but here some best bets for films not to miss.
(For a full schedule and ticket prices and packages, go to www.tallgrassfilmfest.com. *Denotes filmmakers in attendance with a Q&A session after the film.)
“The Arbalest” (drama) – A toy inventor reflects on his obsession with a woman who hates him. 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway*
“Bender” (thriller) – The true story of America’s first serial-killing family and the troubled doctor who discovers them. 11 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre. (World premiere)*
“Closet Monster” (drama) – A creative and driven teenage boy is desperate to escape his dysfunctional parents, the haunting memories of his turbulent childhood and the town he feels is suffocating him. 9:45 a.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Roxy’s Downtown , 412 E. Douglas
“Creedmoria” (comedy/drama) – A 17-year-old girl struggles with family dysfunction, an abusive boss and a jealous boyfriend. 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. First St.*
“Cut to the Chase” (action/thriller) – An ex-con searches for his kidnapped sister through the criminal underbelly of Shreveport, La. 4:45 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre*
“Diverge” (sci-fi/thriller) – The survivor of a deadly virus is given the chance to reclaim his lost life by stopping the man responsible for the disease. 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Center*
“Driftwood” (drama) – A young woman washes ashore and is taken in by a stranger in this dialogue-free film. 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theatre*
“Empty Space” (drama) – An overweight, bullied young man befriends a precocious blind girl who shows him how to be accepted and loved. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas*
“Erasing Eden” (drama) – A young woman sabotages her own wedding in order to reclaim her identity and obliterates her life in the process. Noon Saturday, Scottish Rite Center*
“Growing Up Coy” (documentary) – A young Colorado family fights for their 6-year-old transgender daughter’s right to use the girls’ bathroom at her elementary school. 3 p.m. Friday, Roxy’s Downtown, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Garvey Center*
“Here Alone” (horror/sci-fi) – A young woman struggles to survive on her own in the wake of a mysterious epidemic that has decimated society and forced her deep into the unforgiving wilderness. 2 p.m. Friday, Garvey Center, and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Center*
“Rush Brothers” (documentary) – The story of former high school basketball player Jaron Rush and how his younger brothers are bound by each other’s successes and failures on and off the court. 12:15 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre, and 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Scottish Rite Center*
“Service to Man” (drama) – The first white student at a historically black medical school forges unlikely friendships during the racially turbulent 1960s. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Center*
“Santoalla” (documentary) – A Dutch couple moves to a remote Spanish village to start a new life but encounters conflict with the residents that results in a missing person. Noon Saturday, Garvey Center*
“Tickled” (documentary) – A journalist sets out to document an international tickling competition and finds a bizarre, threatening underworld. 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Center
“Time Simply Passes” (documentary) – A portrait of James Joseph Richardson, an African-American orange picker in Florida who, in 1967, was wrongfully convicted of murdering his seven children. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Awakening at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway*
“To Be a Miss” (documentary) – Three young women participate in the Miss Venezuela pageant. 4:15 p.m. Friday, Awakening at First United Methodist Church, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main (U.S. premiere)*
Gala events at Tallgrass Film Festival
Centerpiece gala: “Old Stone (Lao shi)” – A psychological thriller about a taxi driver battling bureaucracy and legal manipulation in China. (In Mandarin with English subtitles.) 8 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre; after-party at Union Station, 701 E. Douglas.
Stubbornly Independent gala: “Delinquent” – A troubled teenager struggles to manage the fall-out of a family robbery gone wrong. 8 p.m. Saturday, Scottish Rite Center; after-party at the Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas.
Closing night gala: “Girl Flu” – A 12-year-old girl experiences the worst week of her life while having to deal with the onset of puberty. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Orpheum Theatre; after-party at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Tickets to galas are $25, which includes film and after-party with open bar, food and live music. Tickets for films only are $15.
Comments