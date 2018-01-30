More Videos

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Pause
Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita 1:07

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

Some of the sights and sounds associated with a night at Wichita's drive-in movie theater. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com
Some of the sights and sounds associated with a night at Wichita's drive-in movie theater. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Wichita drive-in fans rejoice: Your friends don’t have to hide in the trunk this year

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

January 30, 2018 04:28 PM

Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In is bringing back a popular pricing model it did away with last year.

This spring, moviegoers at the drive-in will be charged by the carload – as was tradition prior to last year.

Over the peak summertime months, Starlite will return to individual ticketing – before the per-carload pricing returns in the fall.

Last year, Starlite owner Chuck Bucinski said the abolishment of the per-carload pricing system was at movie studios’ suggestion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While studios can’t dictate how much a theater must charge, Bucinski said it’s up to each studio’s discretion to license movies to the Starlite.

“There will be a few studios while on carload pricing we won't be able to show their movies right when they get released,” he said in an email Tuesday.

When the Starlite returns to individual ticket-pricing in the summer, “we won’t have any issues with any studio,” he said.

It will cost $13 per carload to get into Starlite Drive-In this spring and fall.

In the summer, regular admission of $9 for anyone 12 and older and $3 for youth 5-11 applies.

The drive-in opens with a triple-feature the weekend of March 2-3.

Reaction to the announcement was overwhelmingly positive on Starlite’s Facebook page, where people said the return of carload pricing will make it easier for families and other large groups to come to the theater in non-peak months.

Specific dates are subject to change. For more information, visit www.starlitefun.com.

More Videos

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Pause
Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita 1:07

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

Touring the Starlite Drive-In's projector room

When Wichita's drive-in transitioned to digital projectors in 2013, the film reels went away. Starlite owner Chuck Bucinski shows how the Starlite plays movies now. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Pause
Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita 1:07

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

View More Video