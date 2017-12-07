Take 6 will perform at Mark Arts next week, and there are plenty of tickets available.
Take 6 will perform at Mark Arts next week, and there are plenty of tickets available. Grumpy Old Men Courtesy
Take 6 will perform at Mark Arts next week, and there are plenty of tickets available. Grumpy Old Men Courtesy
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Plenty of tickets left for Grammy-winning singing group’s performance in Wichita

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 02:52 PM

Want to donate to charity while being serenaded by an award-winning vocal group?

Now’s your chance.

Take 6, a six-piece a cappella group, is performing next weekend in Wichita – for a cause.

The group, which has won 10 Grammy Awards over its three decades of existence, is performing at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Mark Arts, 9112 E. Central. It will be performing Christmas and other holiday-themed tunes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets are $65 apiece, and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

All of the money raised from ticket sales will be donated to The Salvation Army, Erin is Hope, the Union Rescue Mission and Kidzcope.

The show is produced by Grumpy Old Men, a philanthropic group of about 110 Wichita business leaders who pool their money to bring in high-profile concerts to town – and donate all the ticket sales to charity.

Grumpy Old Men recently brought in Randy Newman to perform at the Riverfest. Previously it has brought in Three Dog Night, Kenny Rogers, Bernadette Peters and others.

The group gives away about $225,000 per year and has donated around $1.5 million to Sedgwick County charities in nine years, said Doug Stark, one of the Grumpy Old Men.

As of Thursday, there were about 200 tickets left to the show.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

    New York-based choreographer and director Sean McLeod talks about his reinvention of "The Nutcracker" with Ballet Wichita.

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita
A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita 1:07

A taste of ‘Motown’ in Wichita
Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds 0:33

Exploration Place's major overhaul ... in 30 seconds

View More Video