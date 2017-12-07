Plenty of tickets left for Grammy-winning singing group’s performance in Wichita

Want to donate to charity while being serenaded by an award-winning vocal group?
Now’s your chance.
Take 6, a six-piece a cappella group, is performing next weekend in Wichita – for a cause.
The group, which has won 10 Grammy Awards over its three decades of existence, is performing at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Mark Arts, 9112 E. Central. It will be performing Christmas and other holiday-themed tunes.
Tickets are $65 apiece, and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com.
All of the money raised from ticket sales will be donated to The Salvation Army, Erin is Hope, the Union Rescue Mission and Kidzcope.
The show is produced by Grumpy Old Men, a philanthropic group of about 110 Wichita business leaders who pool their money to bring in high-profile concerts to town – and donate all the ticket sales to charity.
Grumpy Old Men recently brought in Randy Newman to perform at the Riverfest. Previously it has brought in Three Dog Night, Kenny Rogers, Bernadette Peters and others.
The group gives away about $225,000 per year and has donated around $1.5 million to Sedgwick County charities in nine years, said Doug Stark, one of the Grumpy Old Men.
As of Thursday, there were about 200 tickets left to the show.
