Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Actress at center of Weinstein scandal coming to Wichita this week

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 10:40 AM

Rose McGowan, who has been one of the most outspoken actresses on social media in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, will be at the Tallgrass Film Festival this Thursday.

McGowan, perhaps best known as the star of television’s “Charmed,” will accept the festival’s Ad Astra Award on Thursday, following a screening of her short film, “Dawn.”

The ceremony will be at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. First St.

She will participate in a panel discussion with film critic Amy Nicholson and Festworks’ editor John Wildman afterward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wildman said “the idea was talking about her career as a filmmaker and an independent film icon, but where we go beyond that, I don’t know.”

“The plan was to let Rose lead us where she wanted to go with it,” he said. “I know a lot of recent stuff has come up, but still, the direction is going to be about filmmaking.”

The festival has “been trying to honor (McGowan) for three years now,” he said.

In early October, McGowan became one of the most outspoken voices on social media accusing Weinstein of rape – and taking aim at studios who she says covered up the allegations.

McGowan was one of many high-profile Hollywood celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, in accusing the high-powered studio executive Weinstein of various forms of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

A New York Times article claimed that Weinstein paid McGowan $100,000 in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival,” around the time of filming the movie “Phantoms.”

Her account was temporarily suspended by Twitter, reportedly because McGowan had tweeted out someone’s phone number. Regardless, it sparked a 24-hour Twitter boycott by a group of celebrities and other users.

More Videos

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Pause
What does LGBTQIA mean? 1:55

What does LGBTQIA mean?

Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks 1:46

Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer) 2:24

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer)

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder 0:53

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

  • Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

    Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations.

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

Pause
What does LGBTQIA mean? 1:55

What does LGBTQIA mean?

Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks 1:46

Yellowbrick Street Team takes to Wichita's sidewalks

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer) 2:24

'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer)

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:00

K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder 0:53

K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

  • My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

    Todd Gaugler gives a tour of the Schnitzler Mansion, built in 1911 by the son of Wichita’s first saloon proprietor. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

View More Video