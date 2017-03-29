Final Friday gallery crawl listings (March 31, 2017)

86 Cold Press 612 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Entropy” features works by Katie Maher.
A Taste of Times Square 217 E. Douglas. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring work by Rose Litsey and live jazz music by pianist Paul Joslin.
Aero Plains Brewing 117 N. Handley. 7 to 9 p.m. Closing reception of exhibition featuring paintings by Bill Goffrier, Whytnie McDonald and photography by Mike Arnold.
Artistic Angles Custom Picture Framing 721 W. 13th St. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring artwork by Emily Young.
CityArts 334 N. Mead. 6 to 8 p.m. 2017 Congressional Art Show, featuring artwork from area high school students. “Myriad,” an exhibition by Friends University art students, and “Flowers, Sins, Dogs + Me,” an exhibition by Dan R. Kirchhefer.
Confluence Community Center 520 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring photography by NerdyStudios.
Delano Bed and Breakfast Art Gallery 305 S. Elizabeth. 5:30 to 8 p.m. “Spring Green: Sensational Succulents,” featuring works by jewelry sculptor/designer Jewelry Botanica by Becky Miller.
Demo Skate Shop 617 W. Douglas. 5 to 9 p.m. “Aluminum: Select Works,” featuring works by Kristen Phipps. Music by Cleme.
Diver Studio 424 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “SMILE,” featuring new works by Hannah Scott and Georgia Andersen, will be on the bottom floor, while Kirsten Shannon’s solo show “Rose Colored Glasses” will be hung on the second floor.
Dock410 410 S. Commerce. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring new photography, furniture and newly printed art from an antique print collection.
The Douglas 200 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Local artist Rose Litsey and musician Brian Tiemeyer will be featured in the apartment building’s Sky Lounge rooftop pool area. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.
Fisch Haus 524 S. Commerce. 7 to 10 p.m. “Study” features the process drawings used by Patrick Duegaw in anticipation of his one-man opening at the Ulrich Museum of Art in April. It’s the first time the Fisch Haus co-founder has exhibited at his own gallery in a decade.
Friends University Riney Fine Arts Gallery 2100 W. University. 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring works by Rhonda Davis.
Gallery XII 412 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Abstract show featuring paintings by Diane Curtis and ceramics by Terry Corbett.
Harvester Arts 215 N. Washington. 6 to 8 p.m. Information session about Harvester Arts’ new Community Fellows program.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company 1710 E. Douglas. 6 to 11 p.m. Featuring artwork by Robyn Young.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art 430 S. Commerce, Suite 200. 5 to 9 p.m. “Lucid Dreamer: The Artwork of Hyunju Kim” features work by the South Korea native. Sean Ward and Katelyn Green’s piece, “The Golden Age of Wichita,” will debut in the Suite 600 window as well.
Inversion Gallery 147 S. Hillside. 7 to 9 p.m. “Vision and Place” features photography by Eric Ford and Jackie Wild.
KU School of Medicine William J. Reals Gallery 1010 N. Kansas. 5 to 7:30 p.m. “Muses” features work by Cesar Velez.
Lawrence Photo 6508 E. Central. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Lost in Imagination” is a BFA exhibition for art student Alicia Perry.
Liv+Work 515 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Grand opening of shop’s new location, featuring artwork by Liv Grant.
The Loony Bin 215 N. St. Francis. 10 p.m., features local artists; standup comedy show with comedian Tim Haggard starts at midnight.
Mark Arts 9112 E. Central. 5 to 7 p.m. Opening reception for the Photographic Arts National Exhibition.
Mead Street Gallery 121 N. Mead, No. 107. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring works in collage by Matt Langley.
Midwest Center for Photography 1215 Franklin. 7 to 9 p.m. 2017 Midwest Photo EMERGE competition winners, featuring photographers from across the country, including some from Kansas.
Mrs. O’Leary’s 126 N. Mead. 7 to 9 p.m. “Metal Art for the Soul” features works by master welder Chad Coats.
Newman University Steckline Gallery 3100 W. McCormick. 5 to 7 p.m. “Resonate with Stillness, Experience Light” features artwork by Laura Scholl that combines woven fiber, gesso, gold leaf, LED and fiber optics.
Peerless 919 E. Douglas. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sat. “Nun Sense” features artwork by Taylor Lonergan, Christian Stueve, Cody Lonergan and Cody Rives. Also featuring music from Pallet Town, Real Ties and Wesley. 21-plus.
Positive Directions 416 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “Focus and Fanfare” features artwork by Denise Jackson Simon.
Prairie Vistas Gallery 3236 E. Douglas, Suite 100. 6 to 9 p.m. “Roads – Footpaths to Highways” features photography by John D. Morrison.
Reuben Saunders Gallery 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. “Bringing the Outside – Inside” features artwork by painter Rebecca Hoyer.
Reverie Coffee Roasters 2611 E. Douglas. 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring photography from three well-known local Instagram photographers, part of the IGWichita collective.
Siva Yoga Studio 416 S. Commerce, Suite 104. 6 to 10 p.m. “Crayon Art – Painting Emotion” features works by Carolyn Schultz.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery 412 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Visual Experience” features work by more than 25 local women.
The Fiber Studio 418 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. “Temporal Attractions” features works by Emily Chamberlain.
TISSU Sewing Studio 3700 E. Douglas. 6 to 8 p.m. “100 FACES” features work by textile artist/sewist Heather Byers.
Urban Interiors 509 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Vinson Krehbiel.
The Vagabond 614 W. Douglas. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring photography by Erik Mallory.
Vertigo 232 232 N. Market. 6 to 10 p.m. “PAST, Present, Future” features artwork by Mark S. Walker.
Wichita Presbyterian Manor 4700 W. 13th St. 4 to 6 p.m. “Art Is Ageless,” featuring artwork by resident senior artists.
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum 204 S. Main. 5 to 7 p.m. Country artist Deke Dickerson will perform.
The Workroom 150 N. Cleveland. 6 to 9 p.m. Showcase featuring the store’s new spring line, with featured artists Lavender & Clover and Nicole Strain. Live music by Anibal Rivas and Jeff Stidham.
WSU Shiftspace Gallery 416 S. Commerce, Suite 102. 6 to 10 p.m. “Altered Reality: Gamers and Mental Health,” a MFA thesis exhibition by Wichita State University student Steven White.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments